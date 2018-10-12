'The Conservation Caper': Science with a Twist!

PSEG Long Island makes learning fun for students on Long Island and in the Rockaways

(Uniondale, NY-Oct. 12, 2018) - PSEG Long Island and The National Theatre for Children (NTC) have partnered to educate and inspire students and their families on Long Island and in the Rockaways. Professional actors from NTC perform the live theater show The Conservation Caper at elementary schools throughout PSEG Long Island's service area, sparking conversations on energy efficiency in classrooms.

The performances began September 17 and will run through December 14. The live program is set on location at a quiz show. Nikki Neutron, a superhero has been pitted against Dr. Maybe, an indecisive villain bent on wasting energy. With the help of student volunteers, as well as colorful characters like U.R. Fired, Nikki sets off to learn about energy conservation and beat Dr. Maybe.

'It is important to educate and help children and their families understand the importance of energy and how to use it safely and wisely,' said Rick Walden, vice president of customer services, PSEG Long Island. 'The Energized Guyz performance entertains students while teaching them that their energy choices can help the environment.'

The program focus areas are:

What energy is;

The uses of energy;

How energy is wasted; and

Ways to conserve energy.

In addition to live performances, the program includes student playbooks (print and online versions), teacher guides, e-books, student superhero energy masks and digital games and activities that align with the important concepts outlined in the live shows. PSEG Long Island sponsors every aspect of the program, making the performances and materials a cost-free supplement to lessons in science, literacy and the arts.

'Live theatre is a great way to educate,' says NTC president and founder Ward Eames. 'The show goes beyond reading or other more passive methods of engaging kids. These children are watching a story unfold right before their very eyes, with the two actors playing all sorts of characters. We don't lose the kids' attention for a minute, because they get to respond and interact with the show. It really sticks with them.'

For more information on The National Theatre for Children and to register for a performance at your school, visit: https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/communitypartnership/educationalprograms/theenergizedguyz .

About PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion. PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and the communities it serves. Employee engagement in the community is a top priority for the company. In 2017, PSEG Long Island volunteers participated in 1,100 events to support more than 400 organizations on Long Island and in the Rockaways. To learn more, visit: https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/communitypartnership.

About The National Theatre for Children

NTC is a premium provider of educational programming with operations in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. We work directly between schools and clients to promote beneficial behaviors and life skills to students in grades K-12 on a local, regional and national level. Our award-winning educational programs are provided free for schools and are customizable to accommodate specific messages and goals for clients. Through formats including live performance, in-class discussion, graphic novels, print curriculum, and digital games and activities, we present topics such as energy conservation, safety, financial literacy, STEM, water and environmental stewardship, and health and social responsibility in ways that engage and empower students. In doing so, we are helping our clients to be forces of change for students, parents and communities.

Visit www.NTCcorporate.com.