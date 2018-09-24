Public Storage : Adds New Storage Units in Deerfield Beach, Florida

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened its newest self-storage units in
Deerfield Beach, Florida, over the weekend. Located less than two miles
from the town’s boardwalk, they are in an ideal location for storing
seasonal gear and more.
The new Public
Storage at 39 SE 1st St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
offers more than 1,300 spaces, from indoor, climate-controlled units to
convenient drive-up outdoor storage.
“This is a modern self-storage location in a growing, attractive area
for people,” Senior Vice President Tim Stanley said of the company’s
fourth location in town. “This is a great facility for customers who
have high standards.”
Public Storage and its construction partner built the handsome
four-story building near City Hall from the ground up with the goal of
enhancing the neighborhood. It offers a tan exterior, traditional eaves,
and Public Storage Orange awnings that replicate classic Bermuda
shutters popular in the area.
South Florida is experiencing double-digit population growth, and
residents in the area are feeling the squeeze with slower commutes every
year. Thankfully, Public Storage always strives to locate its facilities
where they are easy to access, and this new spot is no exception. It is
conveniently located between I-95 and Highway 1 at Hillsboro Boulevard.
Deerfield Beach is a palm-lined town of 80,000 named for the deer that
used to roam the area. Part of the greater Miami area, it is now known
more for its sea turtles, water sports and fishing pier.
Public Storage is constantly working to serve a growing need in the
area. In fact, it opened another brand new location nearby a year ago as Public
Storage 3460 SW 8th Street, Miami FL 33135.
“South Florida is an exciting market for us,” said Tracy Girard, a
Public Storage construction manager. “We’re always looking for new
opportunities to bring the best self-storage options to customers in
more neighborhoods.”
Company Information
We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or
storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single
Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then,
to more than 2,402 locations around the country, making us the largest
in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage
options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from
on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders,
we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large
portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn
more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.
