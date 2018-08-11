Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE (PSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/10 10:02:01 pm
214.73 USD   -0.49%
02:37aPUBLIC STORAGE : Adds Six Locations Near Minneapolis, Minnesota
BU
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Net Income Rises by 26%
DJ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Public Storage : Adds Six Locations Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:37am CEST

Acquisitions Increase Company’s Presence in Minnesota by 12%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) acquired six storage locations this week in Downtown Minneapolis and in nearby popular cities. The rebranded storage locations add to Public Storage’s strong presence in Minnesota.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005462/en/

Public Storage opened six new locations around Minneapolis, Minnesota, and beyond this week to help ...

Public Storage opened six new locations around Minneapolis, Minnesota, and beyond this week to help a surge of movers heading to the Twin Cities. (Photo: Business Wire)

These Minneapolis-area Public Storage locations span across the metro area, from Downtown Minneapolis to the popular nearby suburbs of Lakeville, Edina, New Hope and Bloomington, as well as in the City of Hutchinson.

“These locations make us more competitive in Minneapolis and give us a larger footprint in the Twin Cities,” said Ryan Nelson, a Public Storage regional manager. “People are moving from rural areas in the state to the urban and suburban markets, and the population shift is driving the area’s development and the need for storage.”

The U.S. News and World Report named Minneapolis-Saint Paul one of the Top 10 Best Places to Live in the country. And we can see why! The abundant affordable housing, compared to other major housing markets, and low unemployment rate make the city a place for dreamers and doers.

Public Storage has a strong brand recognition in Minnesota. In just the last decade or so, the Company opened approximately 50 locations around the state.

The six locations acquired by Public Storage this week are all newer properties or remodeled ones with state-of-the-art features, some of which include climate-controlled units and drive-up storage spaces.

For more information, visit the Public Storage Blog. Follow Public Storage on Facebook and Twitter.

Company Information

We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then, to more than 2,402 locations around the country, making us the largest in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders, we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC STORAGE
02:37aPUBLIC STORAGE : Adds Six Locations Near Minneapolis, Minnesota
BU
08/02PUBLIC STORAGE : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Net Income Rises by 26%
DJ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 201..
BU
07/20Free Research Reports on Uniti Group and Three More Financial Stocks
AC
07/18PUBLIC STORAGE : Opens New Milpitas Storage Units in California
BU
07/05PUBLIC STORAGE : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Host Quarte..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 4 Buys, 3 Sells 
08/08The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Revisited 
08/06JRS : An Interesting Real Estate Income Play 
08/02Public Storage (PSA) CEO Joe Russell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/02SELF STORAGE REITS : Peak Supply, Peak Valuation? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 760 M
EBIT 2018 1 463 M
Net income 2018 1 313 M
Debt 2018 1 257 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 29,33
P/E ratio 2019 28,29
EV / Sales 2018 14,2x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Capitalization 37 846 M
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 207 $
Spread / Average Target -4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald L. Havner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Russell President
Edward John Reyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Uri P. Harkham Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE3.25%37 846
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE6.69%11 801
CUBESMART5.05%5 657
LIFE STORAGE INC9.53%4 550
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC2.75%2 924
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC11.16%1 959
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.