Public Storage : Announces Appointment of Chief Administrative Officer

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Natalia N. Johnson, the Company’s current Chief Human Resources Officer, as the Company’s Chief Administrative Officer effective immediately. In her expanded role, Ms. Johnson will be responsible for overseeing Human Resources, Information Technology, and Safety and Security.

“Natalia has done an outstanding job leading Human Resources; and with her deep experience in information technology, she is well qualified to also oversee the wide range of technology investments Public Storage is making. Natalia has a deep passion for the Company, our culture, our iconic brand, and our people. She is known for her strong leadership and command of the business and brings extensive experience to her new role as Chief Administrative Officer,” said Joseph D. Russell, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Johnson has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, since April 25, 2018, following her promotion from Senior Vice President of Human Resources, a position she held since joining the Company in July 2016. Prior to joining Public Storage, Ms. Johnson held a variety of senior management positions at Bank of America, including Chief Operating Officer for Mortgage Technology and Human Resources Executive for the Mortgage Business, and worked for Coca-Cola Andina and San Cristóbal Insurance.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,492 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 170 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 234 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

