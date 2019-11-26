Public Storage : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 5.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (NYSE:PSAPrA) on December 30, 2019 at $25 per depositary share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to all holders of the depositary shares is $190,000,000.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,468 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 167 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 29 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

