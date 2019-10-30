Log in
Public Storage : Falls 6% Following 3Q Results

10/30/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Public Storage (PSA) shares fell 6% Wednesday, a day after the real-estate investment trust reported third-quarter results that showed improved profit, but revenue and a key metric for REITs fell short of Wall Street targets.

The Glendale, Calif.-based self-storage company reported a profit of $397.9 million, or $1.93 a share, compared with $378 million, or $1.85 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3% to $729.3 million, below the $737 million expected by analysts, according to FactSet.

Funds from operations, a key measure used for REITs, rose to $2.76 a share from $2.66, ahead of analysts' projected $2.75 a share, according to FactSet.

Core FFO rose to $2.73 a share from $2.70 a share. Analysts had expected $2.74 a share.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

