Public Storage : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
02/26/2019
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today operating results for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net income allocable to
our common shareholders was $530.1 million or $3.04 per diluted common
share, compared to $334.1 million or $1.92 per diluted common share in
2017 representing an increase of $196.0 million or $1.12 per diluted
common share. The increase is due primarily to (i) $183.1 million in
aggregate gains due to Shurgard Self Storage SA’s (“Shurgard Europe’s”)
initial public offering and the sale of our facility in West London to
Shurgard Europe, (ii) a $11.1 million increase in self-storage net
operating income (described below) and (iii) a $11.0 million increase
due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses
associated with our euro denominated debt, offset partially by (iv) a
$8.1 million increase in general and administrative expense due to the
acceleration of share-based compensation expense accruals for our former
CEO and CFO in 2018 as a result of their retirement on December 31, 2018.
The $11.1 million increase in self-storage net operating income is a
result of a $1.9 million increase in our Same Store Facilities (as
defined below) and a $9.2 million increase in our Non Same Store
Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities
increased 1.2% or $6.7 million in the three months ended December 31,
2018 as compared to 2017, due primarily to higher realized annual rent
per occupied square foot. Cost of operations for the Same Store
Facilities increased by 4.1% or $4.8 million in the three months ended
December 31, 2018 as compared to 2017, due primarily to increased
property taxes and higher marketing expenses. The increase in net
operating income of $9.2 million for the Non Same Store Facilities is
due primarily to the impact of 164 self-storage facilities acquired and
developed since January 2016.
Operating Results for the Year Ended December
31, 2018
In 2018, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $1,488.9
million or $8.54 per diluted common share, compared to $1,171.6 million
or $6.73 per diluted common share in 2017 representing an increase of
$317.3 million or $1.81 per diluted common share. The increase is due
primarily to (i) $183.1 million in aggregate gains due to Shurgard
Europe’s initial public offering and the sale of our facility in West
London to Shurgard Europe, (ii) a $47.1 million increase in self-storage
net operating income (described below), (iii) our $37.7 million equity
share of gains recorded by PS Business Parks in 2018, (iv) a $68.2
million increase due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains
and losses associated with our euro denominated debt, (v) a $29.3
million allocation to preferred shareholders associated with preferred
share redemptions in 2017 and (vi) a $7.8 million casualty loss and $5.2
million in incremental tenant reinsurance losses related to Hurricanes
Harvey and Irma in 2017. These impacts were offset partially by a $36.1
million increase in general and administrative expense due to the
acceleration of share-based compensation expense accruals for our former
CEO and CFO in 2018 as a result of their retirement on December 31, 2018
and the reversal of share-based compensation accruals forfeited by
retiring senior executive officers in 2017.
The $47.1 million increase in self-storage net operating income is a
result of a $15.6 million increase in our Same Store Facilities and
$31.5 million increase in our Non Same Store Facilities. Revenues for
the Same Store Facilities increased 1.5% or $33.3 million in 2018 as
compared to 2017, due primarily to higher realized annual rent per
occupied square foot. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities
increased by 3.2% or $17.7 million in 2018 as compared to 2017, due
primarily to increased property taxes. The increase in net operating
income of $31.5 million for the Non Same Store Facilities is due
primarily to the impact of 164 self-storage facilities acquired and
developed since January 2016.
Funds from Operations
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, funds from operations
(“FFO”) was $2.77 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.70 in
2017, representing an increase of 2.6%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure
defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and
generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization
expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real
estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to
FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this
non-GAAP measure, is attached.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, FFO was $10.45 per diluted common
share, as compared to $9.70 in 2017, representing an increase of 7.7%.
We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents
FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange
gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of
preferred securities, (iii) accelerations of accruals due to the
retirement of our former CEO and CFO and reversals of accruals with
respect to share-based awards forfeited by retiring senior executive
officers and (iv) certain other non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or
expense items. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing
operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT
analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a
substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute
Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same
terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may
not be comparable among REITs.
The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share
(unaudited):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Percentage Change
2018
2017
Percentage Change
FFO per share
$
2.77
$
2.70
2.6
%
$
10.45
$
9.70
7.7
%
Eliminate the per share impact of
items excluded from Core FFO, including
our equity share from investments:
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(0.03
)
0.03
(0.10
)
0.29
Application of EITF D-42
-
0.01
-
0.19
Casualty losses and tenant claims due to
hurricanes
-
-
-
0.07
Shurgard Europe - IPO costs and casualty
loss
0.02
-
0.03
-
Acceleration (reversal) of share-based
compensation expense due to
executive officer retirement
0.05
-
0.18
(0.03
)
Other items
-
0.01
-
0.01
Core FFO per share
$
2.81
$
2.75
2.2
%
$
10.56
$
10.23
3.2
%
Property Operations – Same Store Facilities
The Same Store Facilities represent those facilities that have been
owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost
of operations since January 1, 2016. We review the operations of our
Same Store Facilities, which excludes facilities whose operating trends
are significantly affected by factors such as casualty events, as well
as recently developed or acquired facilities, to more effectively
evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2016,
2017 and 2018. We believe the Same Store information is used by
investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table
summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,046 facilities
(131.2 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately
81% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated
self-storage portfolio at December 31, 2018.
Selected Operating Data for the Same
Store Facilities (2,046 facilities)
(unaudited):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Percentage
Percentage
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot amounts)
Revenues:
Rental income
$
537,032
$
530,276
1.3
%
$
2,144,330
$
2,111,164
1.6
%
Late charges and administrative fees
24,868
24,888
(0.1
)%
98,425
98,263
0.2
%
Total revenues (a)
561,900
555,164
1.2
%
2,242,755
2,209,427
1.5
%
Cost of operations:
Property taxes
34,136
32,320
5.6
%
210,637
200,005
5.3
%
On-site property manager payroll
24,647
24,936
(1.2
)%
109,713
108,477
1.1
%
Supervisory payroll
7,473
8,547
(12.6
)%
35,275
38,175
(7.6
)%
Repairs and maintenance
11,150
11,203
(0.5
)%
42,730
43,465
(1.7
)%
Snow removal
683
766
(10.8
)%
3,470
2,982
16.4
%
Utilities
9,837
9,239
6.5
%
41,075
39,477
4.0
%
Marketing
8,744
6,794
28.7
%
30,771
28,679
7.3
%
Other direct property costs
14,746
14,305
3.1
%
59,096
56,975
3.7
%
Allocated overhead
11,678
10,151
15.0
%
46,753
43,539
7.4
%
Total cost of operations (a)
123,094
118,261
4.1
%
579,520
561,774
3.2
%
Net operating income (b)
$
438,806
$
436,903
0.4
%
$
1,663,235
$
1,647,653
0.9
%
Gross margin
78.1
%
78.7
%
(0.8
)%
74.2
%
74.6
%
(0.5
)%
Weighted average for the period:
Square foot occupancy
92.6
%
93.1
%
(0.5
)%
93.2
%
93.8
%
(0.6
)%
Realized annual rental income per (c):
Occupied square foot
$
17.68
$
17.37
1.8
%
$
17.54
$
17.15
2.3
%
Available square foot (“REVPAF”)
$
16.38
$
16.17
1.3
%
$
16.35
$
16.09
1.6
%
At December 31:
Square foot occupancy
91.4
%
91.2
%
0.2
%
Annual contract rent per occupied
square foot (d)
$
18.17
$
17.94
1.3
%
(a)
Revenues and cost of operations do not include ancillary revenues
and expenses generated at the facilities with respect to tenant
reinsurance and retail sales.
(b)
See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income.
(c)
Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by
dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and
administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet
for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot
(“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before
late charges and administrative fees, by the total available
rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late
charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure
of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the
level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the
level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges
and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates.
These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which
reduce rental income.
(d)
Contract rent represents the applicable contractual monthly rent
charged to our tenants, excluding the impact of promotional
discounts, late charges and administrative fees.
The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with
respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):
For the Quarter Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Entire Year
(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot amounts)
Total revenues:
2018
$
548,116
$
558,216
$
574,523
$
561,900
$
2,242,755
2017
$
536,618
$
549,676
$
567,969
$
555,164
$
2,209,427
Total cost of operations:
2018
$
153,532
$
150,688
$
152,206
$
123,094
$
579,520
2017
$
148,577
$
146,857
$
148,079
$
118,261
$
561,774
Property taxes:
2018
$
58,359
$
59,138
$
59,004
$
34,136
$
210,637
2017
$
55,831
$
56,032
$
55,822
$
32,320
$
200,005
Repairs and maintenance, including
snow removal expenses:
2018
$
11,523
$
11,593
$
11,251
$
11,833
$
46,200
2017
$
11,684
$
11,387
$
11,407
$
11,969
$
46,447
Marketing:
2018
$
6,516
$
7,697
$
7,814
$
8,744
$
30,771
2017
$
6,792
$
8,127
$
6,966
$
6,794
$
28,679
REVPAF:
2018
$
15.97
$
16.31
$
16.75
$
16.38
$
16.35
2017
$
15.63
$
16.03
$
16.54
$
16.17
$
16.09
Weighted average realized annual
rent per occupied square foot:
2018
$
17.30
$
17.35
$
17.83
$
17.68
$
17.54
2017
$
16.79
$
16.95
$
17.49
$
17.37
$
17.15
Weighted average occupancy levels
for the period:
2018
92.3
%
94.0
%
94.0
%
92.6
%
93.2
%
2017
93.1
%
94.6
%
94.6
%
93.1
%
93.8
%
The following table sets forth selected market trends in our Same Store
Facilities:
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
(Amounts in thousands, except for weighted average data)
Revenues:
Los Angeles
$
85,617
$
82,881
3.3
%
$
339,037
$
327,326
3.6
%
San Francisco
48,214
47,479
1.5
%
192,620
188,139
2.4
%
New York
35,416
34,517
2.6
%
140,463
136,654
2.8
%
Seattle-Tacoma
26,139
25,964
0.7
%
104,659
102,810
1.8
%
Washington DC
26,566
26,173
1.5
%
105,339
105,228
0.1
%
Miami
24,062
24,130
(0.3
)%
96,900
95,726
1.2
%
Chicago
29,230
29,766
(1.8
)%
117,715
120,500
(2.3
)%
Atlanta
21,250
20,877
1.8
%
84,275
82,534
2.1
%
Dallas-Ft. Worth
15,711
16,130
(2.6
)%
63,393
65,070
(2.6
)%
Houston
16,006
16,409
(2.5
)%
65,155
64,639
0.8
%
Philadelphia
14,599
13,994
4.3
%
57,469
55,759
3.1
%
Orlando-Daytona
13,643
13,461
1.4
%
54,635
52,700
3.7
%
West Palm Beach
11,674
11,628
0.4
%
46,614
45,650
2.1
%
Tampa
10,951
10,991
(0.4
)%
44,004
43,484
1.2
%
Portland
9,815
9,917
(1.0
)%
39,603
39,997
(1.0
)%
All other markets
173,007
170,847
1.3
%
690,874
683,211
1.1
%
Total revenues
$
561,900
$
555,164
1.2
%
$
2,242,755
$
2,209,427
1.5
%
Net operating income:
Los Angeles
$
72,351
$
70,364
2.8
%
$
280,907
$
272,106
3.2
%
San Francisco
39,909
39,742
0.4
%
156,691
153,787
1.9
%
New York
28,664
27,814
3.1
%
101,662
99,143
2.5
%
Seattle-Tacoma
20,988
21,110
(0.6
)%
82,007
81,271
0.9
%
Washington DC
20,806
20,370
2.1
%
78,780
79,292
(0.6
)%
Miami
21,976
22,003
(0.1
)%
72,881
72,307
0.8
%
Chicago
18,791
20,164
(6.8
)%
65,155
70,445
(7.5
)%
Atlanta
16,606
16,222
2.4
%
62,500
61,110
2.3
%
Dallas-Ft. Worth
12,906
13,754
(6.2
)%
44,642
46,572
(4.1
)%
Houston
10,650
10,453
1.9
%
43,039
42,546
1.2
%
Philadelphia
10,553
9,869
6.9
%
40,456
39,485
2.5
%
Orlando-Daytona
10,859
10,827
0.3
%
40,240
38,951
3.3
%
West Palm Beach
8,986
8,873
1.3
%
34,806
33,868
2.8
%
Tampa
8,552
8,744
(2.2
)%
31,796
31,591
0.6
%
Portland
7,864
8,021
(2.0
)%
30,767
31,304
(1.7
)%
All other markets
128,345
128,573
(0.2
)%
496,906
493,875
0.6
%
Total net operating income
$
438,806
$
436,903
0.4
%
$
1,663,235
$
1,647,653
0.9
%
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Weighted average square foot
occupancy:
Los Angeles
94.8
%
95.2
%
(0.4
)%
95.2
%
95.7
%
(0.5
)%
San Francisco
93.6
%
94.5
%
(1.0
)%
94.5
%
95.2
%
(0.7
)%
New York
93.8
%
94.1
%
(0.3
)%
94.3
%
94.3
%
0.0
%
Seattle-Tacoma
92.0
%
93.2
%
(1.3
)%
93.2
%
94.5
%
(1.4
)%
Washington DC
91.9
%
91.3
%
0.7
%
92.4
%
92.7
%
(0.3
)%
Miami
92.1
%
93.5
%
(1.5
)%
92.7
%
93.5
%
(0.9
)%
Chicago
90.1
%
89.8
%
0.3
%
90.3
%
91.2
%
(1.0
)%
Atlanta
93.1
%
93.0
%
0.1
%
93.2
%
93.5
%
(0.3
)%
Dallas-Ft. Worth
91.5
%
92.0
%
(0.5
)%
91.7
%
93.3
%
(1.7
)%
Houston
89.7
%
94.2
%
(4.8
)%
90.8
%
91.8
%
(1.1
)%
Philadelphia
94.6
%
93.6
%
1.1
%
94.8
%
94.6
%
0.2
%
Orlando-Daytona
93.0
%
94.5
%
(1.6
)%
94.4
%
95.0
%
(0.6
)%
West Palm Beach
93.7
%
95.2
%
(1.6
)%
94.1
%
94.9
%
(0.8
)%
Tampa
91.8
%
93.8
%
(2.1
)%
93.0
%
94.3
%
(1.4
)%
Portland
92.9
%
94.1
%
(1.3
)%
94.1
%
95.3
%
(1.3
)%
All other markets
92.5
%
92.5
%
0.0
%
93.1
%
93.6
%
(0.5
)%
Total weighted average
square foot occupancy
92.6
%
93.1
%
(0.5
)%
93.2
%
93.8
%
(0.6
)%
Realized annual rent per
occupied square foot:
Los Angeles
$
26.08
$
25.12
3.8
%
$
25.72
$
24.67
4.3
%
San Francisco
26.43
25.71
2.8
%
26.15
25.30
3.4
%
New York
25.49
24.80
2.8
%
25.17
24.50
2.7
%
Seattle-Tacoma
20.28
19.87
2.1
%
20.03
19.39
3.3
%
Washington DC
21.65
21.44
1.0
%
21.41
21.16
1.2
%
Miami
19.73
19.47
1.3
%
19.77
19.36
2.1
%
Chicago
15.24
15.61
(2.4
)%
15.33
15.56
(1.5
)%
Atlanta
13.32
13.13
1.4
%
13.19
12.89
2.3
%
Dallas-Ft. Worth
13.23
13.53
(2.2
)%
13.34
13.46
(0.9
)%
Houston
14.23
13.85
2.7
%
14.32
14.06
1.8
%
Philadelphia
16.39
15.86
3.3
%
16.10
15.66
2.8
%
Orlando-Daytona
14.06
13.64
3.1
%
13.88
13.31
4.3
%
West Palm Beach
18.71
18.31
2.2
%
18.59
18.08
2.8
%
Tampa
14.36
14.09
1.9
%
14.25
13.90
2.5
%
Portland
18.76
18.72
0.2
%
18.70
18.61
0.5
%
All other markets
14.37
14.20
1.2
%
14.27
14.03
1.7
%
Total realized rent per
occupied square foot
$
17.68
$
17.37
1.8
%
$
17.54
$
17.15
2.3
%
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
REVPAF:
Los Angeles
$
24.72
$
23.91
3.4
%
$
24.48
$
23.60
3.7
%
San Francisco
24.75
24.30
1.9
%
24.71
24.10
2.5
%
New York
23.91
23.33
2.5
%
23.74
23.10
2.8
%
Seattle-Tacoma
18.66
18.53
0.7
%
18.67
18.31
2.0
%
Washington DC
19.89
19.57
1.6
%
19.78
19.62
0.8
%
Miami
18.18
18.20
(0.1
)%
18.32
18.10
1.2
%
Chicago
13.73
14.02
(2.1
)%
13.84
14.19
(2.5
)%
Atlanta
12.40
12.21
1.6
%
12.30
12.06
2.0
%
Dallas-Ft. Worth
12.10
12.45
(2.8
)%
12.23
12.57
(2.7
)%
Houston
12.76
13.04
(2.1
)%
13.00
12.91
0.7
%
Philadelphia
15.51
14.85
4.4
%
15.26
14.81
3.0
%
Orlando-Daytona
13.08
12.89
1.5
%
13.10
12.65
3.6
%
West Palm Beach
17.52
17.43
0.5
%
17.50
17.16
2.0
%
Tampa
13.19
13.22
(0.2
)%
13.26
13.11
1.1
%
Portland
17.43
17.61
(1.0
)%
17.59
17.74
(0.8
)%
All other markets
13.30
13.13
1.3
%
13.28
13.13
1.1
%
Total REVPAF
$
16.38
$
16.17
1.3
%
$
16.35
$
16.09
1.6
%
Property Operations – Non Same Store Facilities
The Non Same Store Facilities at December 31, 2018 represent 383
facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies or
rental rates since January 1, 2016 or that we did not own as of January
1, 2016. The following table summarizes operating data with respect to
the Non Same Store Facilities (unaudited). Additional data and metrics
with respect to these facilities is included in the MD&A in our December
31, 2018 Form 10-K.
NON SAME STORE
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
FACILITIES
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot amounts)
Revenues:
2018 acquisitions
$
2,879
$
-
$
2,879
$
5,167
$
-
$
5,167
2017 acquisitions
7,319
2,704
4,615
28,704
5,577
23,127
2016 acquisitions
9,945
9,427
518
39,166
36,336
2,830
2016 - 2018 new developments
11,460
6,310
5,150
37,625
17,391
20,234
2013 - 2015 new developments
6,842
6,470
372
26,725
24,910
1,815
Other facilities
53,903
54,143
(240
)
217,465
218,792
(1,327
)
Total revenues
92,348
79,054
13,294
354,852
303,006
51,846
Cost of operations before
depreciation and amortization expense:
2018 acquisitions
1,276
-
1,276
2,141
-
2,141
2017 acquisitions
2,225
993
1,232
9,669
2,006
7,663
2016 acquisitions
2,886
3,345
(459
)
13,523
13,693
(170
)
2016 - 2018 new developments
6,737
3,028
3,709
22,120
11,433
10,687
2013 - 2015 new developments
1,714
2,038
(324
)
8,031
8,093
(62
)
Other facilities
12,099
13,480
(1,381
)
60,727
60,634
93
Total cost of operations
26,937
22,884
4,053
116,211
95,859
20,352
Net operating income:
2018 acquisitions
1,603
-
1,603
3,026
-
3,026
2017 acquisitions
5,094
1,711
3,383
19,035
3,571
15,464
2016 acquisitions
7,059
6,082
977
25,643
22,643
3,000
2016 - 2018 new developments
4,723
3,282
1,441
15,505
5,958
9,547
2013 - 2015 new developments
5,128
4,432
696
18,694
16,817
1,877
Other facilities
41,804
40,663
1,141
156,738
158,158
(1,420
)
Net operating income (a)
$
65,411
$
56,170
$
9,241
$
238,641
$
207,147
$
31,494
(a)
See attached reconciliation of self-storage net operating income
(“NOI”) to net income.
Investing and Capital Activities
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we acquired nine
self-storage facilities (two each in Georgia and Nebraska and one each
in Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Washington) with 0.6 million
net rentable square feet for $73.2 million. During 2018, we acquired 25
self-storage facilities (six in Minnesota, three in Nebraska, two each
in Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, and one
each in Colorado, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Washington) with 1.6 million
net rentable square feet for $181.0 million. Subsequent to December 31,
2018, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 14 self-storage
facilities (nine in Virginia and one each in Colorado, Florida, Georgia,
Kentucky and Michigan) with 0.9 million net rentable square feet for
$102.4 million.
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we opened two newly
developed facilities and various expansion projects (0.6 million net
rentable square feet – 0.2 million in Texas, 0.1 million each in Florida
and Virginia and 0.2 million in other states) costing $70 million.
During 2018, we completed 18 newly developed facilities and various
expansion projects (3.0 million net rentable square feet – 1.2 million
in Texas, 0.6 million in Colorado and 1.2 million in other states)
costing an aggregate of $348 million. At December 31, 2018, we had
various facilities in development (1.7 million net rentable square feet)
estimated to cost $253 million and various expansion projects (3.5
million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $354 million. Our
aggregate 5.2 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development
and expansion facilities includes 1.4 million in Texas, 1.0 million in
Florida, 0.8 million in Minnesota, 0.4 million in Colorado, 0.3 million
each in California and North Carolina and 1.0 million in other states.
The remaining $322 million of development costs for these projects is
expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 months.
On October 15, 2018, Shurgard Europe completed an initial global
offering (the “Offering”), and its shares commenced trading on Euronext
Brussels under the “SHUR” symbol. In the Offering, Shurgard Europe
issued 25.0 million of its common shares to third parties at a price of
€23 per share. Our equity interest, comprised of a direct and indirect
pro-rata ownership interest in 31.3 million shares, decreased from 49%
to 35.2% as a result of the Offering. While we did not sell any shares
in the Offering, and we have no current plans to do so, we recorded a
gain on disposition of $151.6 million in the three months ending
December 31, 2018, as if we had sold a proportionate share of our
investment in Shurgard Europe. Shurgard Europe’s publicly reported
information can be obtained on its website, https://corporate.shurgard.eu
and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, http://www.bourse.lu.
On October 18, 2018, we sold our property in West London to Shurgard
Europe for $42.1 million in cash and recorded a gain on disposition of
$31.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2018.
On February 22, 2019, we called for redemption, and on March 28, 2019,
we will redeem, our 6.375% Series Y Preferred Shares for $285 million.
Distributions Declared
On February 19, 2019, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common
quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared
dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All
the dividends are payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as
of March 13, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (PST)
to discuss the fourth quarter earnings results. The domestic dial-in
number is (866) 406-5408, and the international dial-in number is (973)
582-2770 (conference ID number for either domestic or international is
3294554). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link
at www.publicstorage.com
under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events
Calendar.” A replay of the conference call may be accessed through March
13, 2019 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic), (404) 537-3406
(international) or by using the link at www.publicstorage.com
under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events
Calendar.” All forms of replay utilize conference ID number 3294554.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT
that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage
facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale,
California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage
facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net
rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common
equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR),
which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western
European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet
operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity
interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated
approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at
December 31, 2018.
We expect to release our 2018 Annual Report on Form I0-K within
approximately one business day.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements in this press release, other than statements of historical
fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use
of the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates”
and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results
and performance to be materially different from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may
impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to,
those described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2018 and in our other filings with
the SEC and the following: general risks associated with the ownership
and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related
to development of self-storage facilities, potential liability for
environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in
laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning;
risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in
the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current
economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; the impact
of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial
facilities and other storage alternatives; difficulties in our ability
to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing
operations and manage acquired and developed properties; risks
associated with international operations including, but not limited to,
unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws, and
local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our
earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint
ventures; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national,
state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation,
those governing environmental, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business
and labor, and risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations;
risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure
by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of
taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; changes in federal or
state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations;
security breaches or a failure of our networks, systems or technology
could adversely impact our business, customer and employee
relationships; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain
business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee
health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in
raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays in the development process;
ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may
divert management’s time and attention, require us to pay damages and
expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic
uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our
forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are
qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any
obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, new estimates, or
other factors, events or circumstances after the date of this press
release, except where expressly required by law. Given these risks and
uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in
this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing
from time to time, as predictions of future events nor guarantees of
future performance.
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Self-storage facilities
$
654,248
$
634,218
$
2,597,607
$
2,512,433
Ancillary operations
38,212
38,090
156,673
156,095
692,460
672,308
2,754,280
2,668,528
Expenses:
Self-storage cost of operations
150,031
141,145
695,731
657,633
Ancillary cost of operations
10,343
10,734
43,991
50,345
Depreciation and amortization
121,374
120,100
483,646
454,526
General and administrative
28,442
20,551
118,720
82,882
Interest expense
7,953
8,137
32,542
12,690
318,143
300,667
1,374,630
1,258,076
Other increase (decrease) to net income:
Interest and other income
7,550
6,049
26,442
18,771
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities (a)
12,966
18,420
103,495
75,655
Gain on sale of real estate
36,078
446
37,903
1,421
Gain due to Shurgard Europe public offering
151,616
-
151,616
-
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
5,379
(5,593
)
18,117
(50,045
)
Casualty loss
-
-
-
(7,789
)
Net income
587,906
390,963
1,717,223
1,448,465
Allocation to noncontrolling interests
(1,701
)
(1,564
)
(6,192
)
(6,248
)
Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders
586,205
389,399
1,711,031
1,442,217
Allocation of net income to:
Preferred shareholders – distributions
(54,078
)
(54,078
)
(216,316
)
(236,535
)
Preferred shareholders – redemptions
-
-
-
(29,330
)
Restricted share units
(2,025
)
(1,241
)
(5,815
)
(4,743
)
Net income allocable to common shareholders
$
530,102
$
334,080
$
1,488,900
$
1,171,609
Per common share:
Net income per common share – Basic
$
3.05
$
1.92
$
8.56
$
6.75
Net income per common share – Diluted
$
3.04
$
1.92
$
8.54
$
6.73
Weighted average common shares – Basic
174,075
173,771
173,969
173,613
Weighted average common shares – Diluted
174,466
174,218
174,297
174,151
(a)
Equity in earnings reflects an aggregate reduction of $3.8 million
for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $5.2 million for
the year ended December 31, 2018 with respect to Shurgard Europe due
to a casualty loss due to a fire at one of Shurgard Europe’s
facilities and costs associated with the Offering.
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Cash and equivalents
$
361,218
$
433,376
Operating real estate facilities:
Land and buildings, at cost
15,296,844
14,665,989
Accumulated depreciation
(6,140,072
)
(5,700,331
)
9,156,772
8,965,658
Construction in process
285,339
264,441
Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities
783,988
724,173
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
209,856
214,957
Other assets
131,097
130,287
Total assets
$
10,928,270
$
10,732,892
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Senior unsecured notes
$
1,384,880
$
1,402,109
Mortgage notes
27,403
29,213
Accrued and other liabilities
371,259
337,201
Total liabilities
1,783,542
1,768,523
Equity:
Public Storage shareholders’ equity:
Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 161,000 shares issued (in series) and outstanding,
(161,000 at December 31, 2017) at liquidation preference
4,025,000
4,025,000
Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized,
174,130,881 shares issued and outstanding, (173,853,370 shares
at December 31, 2017)
17,413
17,385
Paid-in capital
5,718,485
5,648,399
Accumulated deficit
(577,360
)
(675,711
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(64,060
)
(75,064
)
Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity
9,119,478
8,940,009
Noncontrolling interests
25,250
24,360
Total equity
9,144,728
8,964,369
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,928,270
$
10,732,892
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for
Distribution
(Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Computation of FFO per Share:
Net income allocable to common shareholders
$
530,102
$
334,080
$
1,488,900
$
1,171,609
Eliminate items excluded from FFO:
Depreciation and amortization
121,374
120,100
483,646
454,526
Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments
21,630
19,296
79,868
71,931
Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests
and restricted share unitholders
(822
)
(910
)
(3,646
)
(3,567
)
Gains on sale of real estate and Shurgard Europe
IPO, including our equity share from investments
(189,802
)
(1,831
)
(227,332
)
(4,908
)
FFO allocable to common shares (a)
$
482,482
$
470,735
$
1,821,436
$
1,689,591
Diluted weighted average common shares
174,466
174,218
174,297
174,151
FFO per share (a)
$
2.77
$
2.70
$
10.45
$
9.70
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to
FFO per Share:
Earnings per share—Diluted
$
3.04
$
1.92
$
8.54
$
6.73
Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO:
Depreciation and amortization allocable to
common shareholders
0.81
0.79
3.21
3.00
Gains on sale of real estate and Shurgard Europe
IPO, including our equity share from investments
(1.08
)
(0.01
)
(1.30
)
(0.03
)
FFO per share (a)
$
2.77
$
2.70
$
10.45
$
9.70
Computation of Funds Available for
Distribution ("FAD"):
FFO allocable to common shares
$
482,482
$
470,735
$
1,821,436
$
1,689,591
Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD:
Share-based compensation expense in excess of
cash paid
16,602
9,615
57,589
22,711
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(5,379
)
5,593
(18,117
)
50,045
Application of EITF D-42, including our equity
share from investments
-
1,689
-
33,879
Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities
(45,990
)
(42,255
)
(139,397
)
(124,780
)
FAD (a)
$
447,715
$
445,377
$
1,721,511
$
1,671,446
Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted
share units
$
349,203
$
348,672
$
1,396,364
$
1,393,812
Distribution payout ratio
78.0
%
78.3
%
81.1
%
83.4
%
Distributions per common share
$
2.00
$
2.00
$
8.00
$
8.00
(a)
FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National
Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the
non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT
performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net
income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or
losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are
based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish
ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values
fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to
exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures.
We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for
investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe
investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO
per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share.
FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating
our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude
investing and financing activities presented on our statements of
cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures
differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful.
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Reconciliation of Self-Storage Net Operating Income to
Net Income
(Unaudited – amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Self-storage revenues for:
Same Store Facilities
$
561,900
$
555,164
$
2,242,755
$
2,209,427
Non Same Store Facilities
92,348
79,054
354,852
303,006
Self-storage revenues
654,248
634,218
2,597,607
2,512,433
Self-storage cost of operations for:
Same Store Facilities
123,094
118,261
579,520
561,774
Non Same Store Facilities
26,937
22,884
116,211
95,859
Self-storage cost of operations
150,031
141,145
695,731
657,633
Self-storage NOI for:
Same Store Facilities
438,806
436,903
1,663,235
1,647,653
Non Same Store Facilities
65,411
56,170
238,641
207,147
Self-storage NOI (a)
504,217
493,073
1,901,876
1,854,800
Ancillary revenues
38,212
38,090
156,673
156,095
Ancillary cost of operations
(10,343
)
(10,734
)
(43,991
)
(50,345
)
Depreciation and amortization
(121,374
)
(120,100
)
(483,646
)
(454,526
)
General and administrative expense
(28,442
)
(20,551
)
(118,720
)
(82,882
)
Interest and other income
7,550
6,049
26,442
18,771
Interest expense
(7,953
)
(8,137
)
(32,542
)
(12,690
)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities
12,966
18,420
103,495
75,655
Gain on sale of real estate
36,078
446
37,903
1,421
Gain due to Shurgard Europe public offering
151,616
-
151,616
-
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
5,379
(5,593
)
18,117
(50,045
)
Casualty loss
-
-
-
(7,789
)
Net income on our income statement
$
587,906
$
390,963
$
1,717,223
$
1,448,465
(a)
Net operating income or “NOI” is a non-GAAP financial measure that
excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, which
is based upon historical costs and assumes that building values
diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values
fluctuate due to market conditions. We utilize NOI in determining
current property values, evaluating property performance, and in
evaluating operating trends. We believe that investors and analysts
utilize NOI in a similar manner. NOI is not a substitute for net
income, net operating cash flow, or other related GAAP financial
measures, in evaluating our operating results. This table reconciles
from NOI for our self-storage facilities to the net income presented
on our income statement.