Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Storage : Thousands of Houston Storage Units are Back and Better than Ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) added another facility in greater Houston today as part of a larger commitment to the community, one that has spurred double-digit growth here over the last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005702/en/

Public Storage has grown by 10% in Houston over the last year, including rebuilding seven locations damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This property, Public Storage 8555 Larkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77074, is a good example of a Reagan-era storage facility transformed by this effort, from 364 units to more than 1,400 units, all rebuilt from the ground up. (Photo: Business Wire)

Public Storage has grown by 10% in Houston over the last year, including rebuilding seven locations damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This property, Public Storage 8555 Larkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77074, is a good example of a Reagan-era storage facility transformed by this effort, from 364 units to more than 1,400 units, all rebuilt from the ground up. (Photo: Business Wire)

In fact, Public Storage is so eager to serve the growing community, it has averaged more than one grand opening a month so far in 2019.

Put another way, there are 10% more Public Storage locations in greater Houston open today than there were at this time last year, or 124 facilities. Houston is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, and one of the most competitive storage markets.

Some new options, like Public Storage 1001 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77450 opening today, are storage facilities the company purchased to expand in the area. Most, however, replace old locations closed two years ago due to damage from Hurricane Harvey, one of the worst in U.S. history.

The company rebuilt these Reagan-era locations with weather in mind. It moved storage indoors, relocated entire buildings to higher ground, added improved drainage and expanded up and out, adding 43% more Houston storage units at the same locations.

One-story facilities with outdoor, drive-up units were transformed into high-end, multi-story Public Storage Orange locations, some with all climate controlled, indoor units.

Public Storage also added an eighth newly constructed location that opened earlier this month as Public Storage 10200 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025. The other modernized facilities were completed a few months ago and welcomed many returning customers.

All of this growth is not new for the company; Houston has long been a focus for Public Storage.

After all, H-Town is hot, no matter how you measure it, from an 11% increase in population over eight years, according to recent data from the Census Bureau, and jobs growth that is 56% higher than the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

So even before storm waters dried in 2017, company officials decided to launch a coordinated effort to rebuild.

“We had a commitment to stay in the community, and we didn’t hesitate,” said Tim Stanley, Senior Vice President of Capital Investments. “The wrecking balls were out within a week after the storm, with plans to reinvest. We moved as fast as we possibly could.”

Many customers have been with Public Storage in Houston for years. They remember Harvey and were still rebuilding their community, and their own homes, when Public Storage reopened locations earlier this year.

“They were still waiting because contractors are hard to come by. They’re so busy here,” said Raymond Marquez, an area manager who has been with the company for 10 years. “For some of my previous customers, it’s as if we opened just to put their items back in here.”

Public Storage will continue to work hard to serve its customers in Houston, and to serve them well.

“If you want to be in a competitive marketplace, you better have competitive product, and we have done our best to put our best foot forward,” said Stanley.

Twelve new Houston-area facilities opened over the last year:

Public Storage 755 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339
Public Storage 1507 East Beltway 8 S, Pasadena, TX 77503
Public Storage 9811 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037
Public Storage 2700 Shaver Street, Pasadena, TX 77502
Public Storage 13300 Hempstead Rd, Houston, TX 77040
Public Storage 5323 Milwee Street, Houston, TX 77092
Public Storage 8555 Larkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Public Storage 707 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX 77013
Public Storage 24988 FM 1314 Rd, Porter, TX 77365
Public Storage 1001 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77450
Public Storage 10200 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025

For more information, visit the Public Storage Blog. Follow Public Storage on Facebook and Twitter.

Company Information

We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then, to more than 2,444 locations around the country, making us the largest in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders, we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC STORAGE
02:27pPUBLIC STORAGE : Thousands of Houston Storage Units are Back and Better than Eve..
BU
06/11PUBLIC STORAGE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30PUBLIC STORAGE : Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2019 to be Webcast
BU
05/30PUBLIC STORAGE : Hundreds More Miami Self Storage Units Opened by Public Storage
BU
05/23PUBLIC STORAGE : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Repre..
BU
05/23PUBLIC STORAGE : Adds New Storage Units in Colorado Springs
BU
05/01PUBLIC STORAGE : 1Q Earnings Top Analysts' Estimates
DJ
05/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/01PUBLIC STORAGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 839 M
EBIT 2019 1 512 M
Net income 2019 1 368 M
Debt 2019 2 391 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 32,84
P/E ratio 2020 31,87
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Capitalization 42 795 M
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 208 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Uri P. Harkham Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE20.65%41 875
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.20.20%13 644
CUBESMART19.41%6 336
LIFE STORAGE INC5.80%4 500
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT14.47%3 197
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC18.83%2 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About