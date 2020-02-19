Public Storage on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

Public Storage (PSA) is currently at $218.99, down $12.77 or 5.51%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 15, 2020, when it closed at $218.25

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 27, 2017, when it fell 5.61%

-- Down 2.13% month-to-date

-- Up 2.83% year-to-date

-- Down 20.73% from its all-time closing high of $276.27 on April 4, 2016

-- Up 6.5% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 20, 2019), when it closed at $205.62

-- Down 17.28% from its 52 week closing high of $264.74 on Aug. 30, 2019

-- Up 9.23% from its 52 week closing low of $200.48 on Feb. 21, 2019

-- Traded as low as $218.44; lowest intraday level since Jan. 16, 2020, when it hit $218.37

-- Down 5.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2019, when it fell as much as 7.01%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:34:15 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet