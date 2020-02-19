Log in
Public Storage on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

02/19/2020 | 01:54pm EST

Public Storage (PSA) is currently at $218.99, down $12.77 or 5.51%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 15, 2020, when it closed at $218.25

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 27, 2017, when it fell 5.61%

-- Down 2.13% month-to-date

-- Up 2.83% year-to-date

-- Down 20.73% from its all-time closing high of $276.27 on April 4, 2016

-- Up 6.5% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 20, 2019), when it closed at $205.62

-- Down 17.28% from its 52 week closing high of $264.74 on Aug. 30, 2019

-- Up 9.23% from its 52 week closing low of $200.48 on Feb. 21, 2019

-- Traded as low as $218.44; lowest intraday level since Jan. 16, 2020, when it hit $218.37

-- Down 5.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2019, when it fell as much as 7.01%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:34:15 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 29378.3 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 9727.103907 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.97% 9828.304032 Delayed Quote.8.45%
PUBLIC STORAGE -4.73% 221.005 Delayed Quote.8.83%
S&P 500 0.60% 3390.25 Delayed Quote.4.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 858 M
EBIT 2019 1 506 M
Net income 2019 1 317 M
Debt 2019 1 487 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
Capitalization 40 484 M
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 225,00  $
Last Close Price 231,76  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Uri P. Harkham Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE8.83%40 484
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.9.26%14 946
CUBESMART2.89%6 269
LIFE STORAGE, INC.8.19%5 541
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC1.17%2 625
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC6.64%2 356
