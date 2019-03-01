Public Storage : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable discussion in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference to be held at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, beginning at 2:55 p.m. (EST). The presentation will be webcast and will be available at Public Storage’s website at PublicStorage.com at “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar” on the day of the conference. An audio archive of the webcast will be available through June 1, 2019.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2018.

