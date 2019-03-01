Log in
Public Storage : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

03/01/2019

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable discussion in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference to be held at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, beginning at 2:55 p.m. (EST). The presentation will be webcast and will be available at Public Storage’s website at PublicStorage.com at “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar” on the day of the conference. An audio archive of the webcast will be available through June 1, 2019.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 842 M
EBIT 2019 1 496 M
Net income 2019 1 365 M
Debt 2019 2 775 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 28,54
P/E ratio 2020 28,45
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
Capitalization 36 876 M
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Uri P. Harkham Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE3.56%36 876
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE6.03%12 213
CUBESMART6.80%5 735
LIFE STORAGE INC4.96%4 551
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT8.38%3 219
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC12.25%2 166
