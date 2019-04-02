Public Storage : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408 International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770 Conference ID number: 1168559 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367 International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID number: 1168559 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: May 16, 2019

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2018.

