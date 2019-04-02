Log in
Public Storage : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

04/02/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

       

Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408
International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770
Conference ID number: 1168559
Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations,
News and Events, Event Calendar”
 

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367
International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID number: 1168559
Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations,
News and Events, Event Calendar”
Date accessible through: May 16, 2019
 

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2018.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Internet. The Company’s website is PublicStorage.com.


