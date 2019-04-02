Public Storage : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its
first quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A
conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
(PDT) to discuss these results.
|
|
|
|
|
Live conference call
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic dial-in number:
|
|
(866) 406-5408
|
|
|
|
|
International dial-in number:
|
|
(973) 582-2770
|
|
|
|
|
Conference ID number:
|
|
1168559
|
|
|
|
|
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
|
|
PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Events, Event Calendar”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference call replay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic dial-in number:
|
|
(800) 585-8367
|
|
|
|
|
International dial-in number:
|
|
(404) 537-3406
|
|
|
|
|
Conference ID number:
|
|
1168559
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast link:
|
|
PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News and Events, Event Calendar”
|
|
|
|
|
Date accessible through:
|
|
May 16, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Information
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT
that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage
facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale,
California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage
facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net
rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common
equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR),
which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western
European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet
operated under the “Shurgard” brand. We also own a 42% common equity
interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated
approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at
December 31, 2018.
Additional information about Public Storage is available on the
Internet. The Company’s website is PublicStorage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006089/en/