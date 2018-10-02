Public Storage : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2018 earnings results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408 International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770 Conference ID number: 6166156 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367 International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID number: 6166156 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar” Date accessible through: November 14, 2018

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, the Company had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. The Company also owns a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which wholly owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2018.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Internet. The Company’s website is PublicStorage.com.

