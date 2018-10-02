Public Storage : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its
third quarter 2018 earnings results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A
conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 10:00
a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.
Live conference call
Domestic dial-in number:
(866) 406-5408
International dial-in number:
(973) 582-2770
Conference ID number:
6166156
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News
and Events, Events Calendar”
Conference call replay
Domestic dial-in number:
(800) 585-8367
International dial-in number:
(404) 537-3406
Conference ID number:
6166156
Webcast link:
PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News
and Events, Events Calendar”
Date accessible through:
November 14, 2018
Company Information
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a fully
integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment
trust that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage
facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale,
California. At June 30, 2018, the Company had interests in 2,402
self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160
million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage
facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately
12 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand.
The Company also owns a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks,
Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which wholly owned and operated approximately 28 million
rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2018.
Additional information about Public Storage is available on the
Internet. The Company’s website is PublicStorage.com.
