Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE (PSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Public Storage : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2018 earnings results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

       

Live conference call

       
Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408
International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770
Conference ID number: 6166156
Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar”

 

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367
International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID number: 6166156
Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “Company Info, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar”

Date accessible through: November 14, 2018
 

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company’s headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, the Company had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand. The Company also owns a 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which wholly owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2018.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Internet. The Company’s website is PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC STORAGE
11:04pPUBLIC STORAGE : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Host Quarter..
BU
09/24PUBLIC STORAGE : Adds New Storage Units in Deerfield Beach, Florida
BU
09/11PUBLIC STORAGE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Pure Storage and Public Storage
AC
08/11PUBLIC STORAGE : Adds Six Locations Near Minneapolis, Minnesota
BU
08/02PUBLIC STORAGE : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Net Income Rises by 26%
DJ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/01PUBLIC STORAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount - September 2018 
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/25Public Storage adds new storage units in Deerfield Beach, Florida 
09/24Why I Don't Invest Directly In Real Estate 
09/1412 Of The Greatest Moat-Worthy REITs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 756 M
EBIT 2018 1 454 M
Net income 2018 1 329 M
Debt 2018 1 269 M
Yield 2018 4,05%
P/E ratio 2018 26,75
P/E ratio 2019 26,32
EV / Sales 2018 13,1x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 34 707 M
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 207 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald L. Havner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Russell President
Edward John Reyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Uri P. Harkham Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE-3.53%34 707
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE-1.96%10 846
CUBESMART-2.59%5 236
LIFE STORAGE INC6.84%4 333
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC-0.94%2 845
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC5.58%1 999
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.