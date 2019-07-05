Publicis Groupe : Adjustement to the Exercise Parity of the BSA

ADJUSTEMENT TO THE EXERCISE PARITY OF

THE BSA

PARIS, July 5, 2019 - Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40) informs holders

of Publicis share subscription warrants ("BSA") (ISIN Code : FR0000312928) that the exercise parity of the BSA (the "Exercise Parity") is adjusted from 1.028 Publicis share to 1.068 Publicis share per BSA (rounded up or down to the nearest third decimal place) as of June 25, 2019, ex-dividend date.

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 7.5.8.3.e of the information memorandum (note d'opération) (AMF visa no. 02-564 of 16 May 2002, the "Information Memorandum"), results from the share of 2018 distribution paid out of reserves and premiums of the Company.

