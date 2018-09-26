Publicis Groupe Announces Leadership Appointments in Poland

September 26, 2018 - Warsaw - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]

announces today the appointment of a leadership team at the Groupe level in Poland as part of the ongoing implementation of its country model.

Tomasz Pawlikowski, Chairman of Publicis Communications Poland, and Piotr Pietka, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Media Poland, have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers of Publicis Groupe Poland. They will report directly to Jarek Ziebinski, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Northern & Central Europe.

Pawlikowski has been with the Groupe for nearly 30 years, including 15 years as CEO of the region and was most recently Chairman of Publicis Communications in Poland.

Piętka has been working in Publicis Groupe for 20 years, and was appointed CEO of Publicis Media in Poland in 2016.

In their new roles, both Pawlikowski and Pietka have been tasked with accelerating the integration of the Groupe's capabilities to deliver greater value to existing clients and win the trust of new ones, to grow and develop existing talents within the Groupe and attract the best talents from the market as well as drive further improvement in its resource management across disciplines.

The co-CEOs will be supported by a management board made up of the following Publicis Groupe leaders to facilitate the integration process and to grow and implement the Power of One model across Poland.

- Albert Wyszomirski, appointed Chief Financial Officer

- Anna Sakowicz, appointed Chief Data and Analytics Officer

- Monika Krawiec-Zaworska, appointed Chief Talent Officer

- Krzysztof Andrzejczak, appointed Chief e-Commerce Officer

Jarek Ziebinski, CEO of Publicis Groupe Central & Northern Europe commented: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Piotr and Tomasz as Co-CEOs for the Groupe in Poland. Together, we have built some of the strongest marketing, digital, e-commerce and communications offerings in the region. The opportunities that the Power of One model creates in providing powerful solutions to address our clients' needs of integration and specialization are endless. I know Piotr and Tomasz together with new leadership team will bring Publicis Groupe Poland to new heights."

Publicis Groupe counts more than 1,000 employees in Poland across the following agency brands: Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Publicis, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi IS, Arc, MSL and Prodigious.

