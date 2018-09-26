Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Publicis Groupe    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE (PUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Publicis Groupe : Announces Leadership Appointments in Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:16am CEST

Publicis Groupe Announces Leadership Appointments in Poland

September 26, 2018 - Warsaw - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]

announces today the appointment of a leadership team at the Groupe level in Poland as part of the ongoing implementation of its country model.

Tomasz Pawlikowski, Chairman of Publicis Communications Poland, and Piotr Pietka, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Media Poland, have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers of Publicis Groupe Poland. They will report directly to Jarek Ziebinski, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Northern & Central Europe.

Pawlikowski has been with the Groupe for nearly 30 years, including 15 years as CEO of the region and was most recently Chairman of Publicis Communications in Poland.

Piętka has been working in Publicis Groupe for 20 years, and was appointed CEO of Publicis Media in Poland in 2016.

In their new roles, both Pawlikowski and Pietka have been tasked with accelerating the integration of the Groupe's capabilities to deliver greater value to existing clients and win the trust of new ones, to grow and develop existing talents within the Groupe and attract the best talents from the market as well as drive further improvement in its resource management across disciplines.

The co-CEOs will be supported by a management board made up of the following Publicis Groupe leaders to facilitate the integration process and to grow and implement the Power of One model across Poland.

  • - Albert Wyszomirski, appointed Chief Financial Officer

  • - Anna Sakowicz, appointed Chief Data and Analytics Officer

  • - Monika Krawiec-Zaworska, appointed Chief Talent Officer

  • - Krzysztof Andrzejczak, appointed Chief e-Commerce Officer

Jarek Ziebinski, CEO of Publicis Groupe Central & Northern Europe commented: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Piotr and Tomasz as Co-CEOs for the Groupe in Poland. Together, we have built some of the strongest marketing, digital, e-commerce and communications offerings in the region. The opportunities that the Power of One model creates in providing powerful solutions to address our clients' needs of integration and specialization are endless. I know Piotr and Tomasz together with new leadership team will bring Publicis Groupe Poland to new heights."

Publicis Groupe counts more than 1,000 employees in Poland across the following agency brands: Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Publicis, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi IS, Arc, MSL and Prodigious.

PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

For more information, please, contact:

Karen Lim | M: +33 620 26 7573 | E: karen.lim@publicisone.com

Zofia Bugajna-Kasdepke | M: +48 794 022 200 | E: zofia.bugajna@mslgroup.com

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe |

LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

2/2

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLICIS GROUPE
11:16aPUBLICIS GROUPE : Announces Leadership Appointments in Poland
PU
09/25PUBLICIS GROUPE : ACTRA Stands in Solidarity With SAG-AFTRA Members During Their..
AQ
09/20PUBLICIS GROUPE : Media annonce des nominations pour renforcer son expertise en ..
PU
09/12PUBLICIS GROUPE : The Publicis Groupe Management Board
GL
09/07PUBLICIS GROUPE : URI Senior Selected Among Top 10 Interns by Career-building We..
AQ
09/03MARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
09/01Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad gia..
RE
08/30WPP set to name internal favourite Mark Read as new CEO - source
RE
08/30WPP set to name internal favorite Mark Read as new CEO
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11The Big Five Ad Agencies Are Still Unattractive 
08/17Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5% With Low Payout Ratio 
07/28PUBLICIS : Weak Doesn't Mean Bad 
07/19Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) CEO Arthur Sadoun on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/19Publicis Groupe S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 288 M
EBIT 2018 1 442 M
Net income 2018 963 M
Debt 2018 407 M
Yield 2018 4,09%
P/E ratio 2018 12,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 12 049 M
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 64,1 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet President
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michael Etienne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michel Cicurel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.06%14 172
WPP GROUP-14.50%18 900
OMNICOM GROUP-3.65%15 744
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-25.27%9 644
INTERPUBLIC GROUP14.63%8 831
JCDECAUX-10.67%7 480
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.