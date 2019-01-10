Log in
PUBLICIS GROUPE (PUB)
Publicis Groupe : Save the Date Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

01/10/2019 | 12:34pm EST

SAVE THE DATE

 

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

 

       Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 before the Paris stock market opens.

 

Conference Call & Webcast

 

Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

 

 

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

 

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire
