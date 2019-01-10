Publicis Groupe : Save the Date Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

SAVE THE DATE

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 before the Paris stock market opens.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.

