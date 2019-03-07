Publicis Groupe: Supervisory Board

SUPERVISORY BOARD

March 7, 2019 - Paris - The Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] met on March 6, 2019 under the chairmanship of Maurice Lévy and notably examined the resolutions to be put before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 29, 2019.

Particular emphasis was put on the composition of the Supervisory Board, especially since the terms of office of Véronique Morali and Marie-Claude Mayer are about to expire. The Board expressed its warmest thanks and gratitude to Ms Morali and Ms Mayer for their contribution to the Board and its committees throughout their terms of office.

The Supervisory Board has decided to take this opportunity to reinforce its international dimension and the percentage of independent Directors, at the recommendation of the Nominations Committee. The Board decided, by unanimous decision, to put the appointment of the following candidates before the shareholders' AGM:

- Ms Antonella Mei-Pochtler, whose experience notably at the helm of BCG in Germany and whose role in developing digital practices will be major assets for the Supervisory Board;

- Ms Suzan (Suzi) LeVine, a qualified engineer who has held positions in strategy and education at Microsoft but also in marketing and communications at Expedia, or more recently as US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. She is currently Commissioner for the Washington State Employment Security Department. Her experience in technology and digital, combined with her interest in Artificial Intelligence will be of particular interest to the Board;

- Mr Enrico Letta, after a career in politics during which he was successively a Member of Parliament, Minister and then President of the Italian Council, is currently Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po in Paris. His expert knowledge of international affairs will be especially useful to the Board.

After the AGM and subject to approval of these three nominations by the shareholders, the Supervisory Board will be comprised of 12 members, 50% of whom will be women and 66% of whom will be independent Directors.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!







































Contacts

Publicis Groupe Sabrina Pittea / Karen Lim

Alessandra Girolami Corporate Communications

Investor Relations + 33 (0)1 44 43 76 91 / 78 61

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77/ 88 sabrina.pittea@publicisgroupe.com

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

