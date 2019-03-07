Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Publicis Groupe    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE

(PUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Publicis Groupe: Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:22pm EST

SUPERVISORY BOARD

March 7, 2019 - Paris - The Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] met on March 6, 2019 under the chairmanship of Maurice Lévy and notably examined the resolutions to be put before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 29, 2019.

Particular emphasis was put on the composition of the Supervisory Board, especially since the terms of office of Véronique Morali and Marie-Claude Mayer are about to expire. The Board expressed its warmest thanks and gratitude to Ms Morali and Ms Mayer for their contribution to the Board and its committees throughout their terms of office.

The Supervisory Board has decided to take this opportunity to reinforce its international dimension and the percentage of independent Directors, at the recommendation of the Nominations Committee.  The Board decided, by unanimous decision, to put the appointment of the following candidates before the shareholders' AGM:

- Ms Antonella Mei-Pochtler, whose experience notably at the helm of BCG in Germany and whose role in developing digital practices will be major assets for the Supervisory Board;

- Ms Suzan (Suzi) LeVine, a qualified engineer who has held positions in strategy and education at Microsoft but also in marketing and communications at Expedia, or more recently as US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. She is currently Commissioner for the Washington State Employment Security Department. Her experience in technology and digital, combined with her interest in Artificial Intelligence will be of particular interest to the Board;

- Mr Enrico Letta, after a career in politics during which he was successively a Member of Parliament, Minister and then President of the Italian Council, is currently Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po in Paris. His expert knowledge of international affairs will be especially useful to the Board.

After the AGM and subject to approval of these three nominations by the shareholders, the Supervisory Board will be comprised of 12 members, 50% of whom will be women and 66% of whom will be independent Directors.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient  and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals. 
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Contacts
Publicis Groupe
 
Sabrina Pittea / Karen Lim
Alessandra Girolami 		Corporate Communications
Investor Relations 		+ 33 (0)1 44 43 76 91 / 78 61
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77/ 88 		sabrina.pittea@publicisgroupe.com
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLICIS GROUPE
03:22pPUBLICIS GROUPE : Supervisory Board
GL
03/01WPP shares stage relief rally after better than feared outlook
RE
02/21Marriott Bonvoy Kicks Off Global Marketing Campaign to Introduce New Travel P..
AQ
02/14PUBLICIS GROUPE : enters into exclusive negotiations with Ycor for the sale of P..
GL
02/12OMNICOM : Posts Organic Revenue Growth
DJ
02/11PUBLICIS GROUPE : Property portal Ohmyhome picks Publicis Singapore and Performi..
AQ
02/07Communications Services Down After Twitter Earnings -- Communications Service..
DJ
02/07EUROPE : European shares fall as EU growth falters, earnings weigh
RE
02/07EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Lower, Battered By Data, Downbeat Earnings
DJ
02/07LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip Into The Red As Bank Of England Warns Of ..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 174 M
EBIT 2019 1 524 M
Net income 2019 1 020 M
Finance 2019 743 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
P/E ratio 2020 10,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 11 847 M
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 60,4 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet Co-President
Marco Venturelli Co-President
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michel Michel Etienne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE0.56%13 394
OMNICOM GROUP4.33%16 826
WPP GROUP3.45%14 558
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.52%9 330
INTERPUBLIC GROUP10.76%8 795
JCDECAUX8.40%6 395
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.