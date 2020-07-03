Log in
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
07/03 11:35:52 am
28.54 EUR   -0.17%
12:30pPUBLICIS GROUPE : Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract
BU
06/24Advertisers Shift Gears to Promote the Reopening
DJ
05/27PUBLICIS GROUPE : General Shareholders' Meeting
BU
Publicis Groupe : Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

07/03/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris : FR0000130577, CAC 40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :

- 170,000 shares

- € 7,478,708.39

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,318

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,704

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 734,283 shares for € 24,240,640.28

- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 847,533 shares for € 27,235,586.06

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

- 283,250 shares

- € 4,483,762.61

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 994

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,206

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 487,788 shares for € 20,677,742.92

- Traded volume on sell side on semester r: 430,538 shares for € 18,553,905.54

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

- 0 shares

- € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 83,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter : @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Financials
Sales 2020 9 662 M 10 850 M 10 850 M
Net income 2020 685 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2020 3 239 M 3 637 M 3 637 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 6 782 M 7 625 M 7 617 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 77 159
Free-Float 83,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,65 €
Last Close Price 28,59 €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet Co-President
Marco Venturelli Co-President
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephen David King Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-29.16%7 625
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.60%11 702
WPP GROUP-40.87%9 638
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.15%6 647
CYBERAGENT, INC.39.97%6 260
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-29.81%4 306
