Publicis Groupe : Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris : FR0000130577, CAC 40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :

- 170,000 shares

- € 7,478,708.39

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,318

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,704

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 734,283 shares for € 24,240,640.28

- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 847,533 shares for € 27,235,586.06

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

- 283,250 shares

- € 4,483,762.61

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 994

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,206

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 487,788 shares for € 20,677,742.92

- Traded volume on sell side on semester r: 430,538 shares for € 18,553,905.54

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

- 0 shares

- € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

