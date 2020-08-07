Log in
Publicis Groupe S.A.: Half-Year 2020 Financial Report Available

08/07/2020

Regulatory News:

The Half-Year 2020 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A.  (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 81,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter : @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2020
