publity AG: CEO Thomas Olek further increases stake to approximately 82 percent



17.10.2019

Press Release

publity AG: CEO Thomas Olek further increases stake to approximately 82 percent

Frankfurt 17/10/2019 - The CEO of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), Thomas Olek, has further increased his stake in publity to approximately 82 percent. In the course of the past twelve months, he has indirectly acquired publity shares worth around 103 million euros at market prices through his companies, TO-Holding GmbH and TO Holding 2 GmbH. The current market capitalisation of publity AG totals over 500 million euros.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity, comments: "I have further increased my stake in publity because I continue to regard the share price level as favourable and am convinced of the company and its future prospects. publity has developed excellently and is ideally positioned to continue its dynamic growth course. As Chairman of the Management Board and majority shareholder, I am equally interested in increasing the value of the company sustainably. I am also convinced that the move to the Prime Standard, which is planned for the summer of 2020, will further enhance the attractiveness of our share."

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations: edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for

its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.