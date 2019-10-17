Log in
Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report  
News 
News

publity AG: CEO Thomas Olek further increases stake to approximately 82 percent

0
10/17/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: CEO Thomas Olek further increases stake to approximately 82 percent

17.10.2019 / 09:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity AG: CEO Thomas Olek further increases stake to approximately 82 percent

Frankfurt 17/10/2019 - The CEO of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), Thomas Olek, has further increased his stake in publity to approximately 82 percent. In the course of the past twelve months, he has indirectly acquired publity shares worth around 103 million euros at market prices through his companies, TO-Holding GmbH and TO Holding 2 GmbH. The current market capitalisation of publity AG totals over 500 million euros.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity, comments: "I have further increased my stake in publity because I continue to regard the share price level as favourable and am convinced of the company and its future prospects. publity has developed excellently and is ideally positioned to continue its dynamic growth course. As Chairman of the Management Board and majority shareholder, I am equally interested in increasing the value of the company sustainably. I am also convinced that the move to the Prime Standard, which is planned for the summer of 2020, will further enhance the attractiveness of our share."

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations: edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for

its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


17.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 891731

 
End of News DGAP News Service

891731  17.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=891731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
