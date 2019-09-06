Log in
PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
publity AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of publity AG

09/06/2019

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
publity AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of publity AG

06.09.2019 / 12:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Change in the Supervisory Board of publity AG

Frankfurt 06 September 2019 - Prof. Dr. med. Holger Till (57) has been newly appointed to the Supervisory Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508). Prof. Till has been active internationally in various management positions for more than two decades and has experience both in committees of listed companies and in the real estate sector in marketing and sales of larger real estate packages. Prof. Till is appointed by the court after the previous Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Norbert Kistermann, resigned for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board would like to thank Mr. Kistermann for his committed and successful work on the Supervisory Board of publity AG.

In the future, the Supervisory Board will consist of Hans-Jürgen Klumpp (Chairman), Prof. Dr. med. Holger Till (Deputy Chairman) and Frank Vennemann.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:edicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus/ Peggy KropmannsPhone: +49 69 905505-52
eMail: publity@edicto.de


About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


