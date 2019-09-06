publity AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of publity AG

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

06.09.2019 / 12:08

Change in the Supervisory Board of publity AG

Frankfurt 06 September 2019 - Prof. Dr. med. Holger Till (57) has been newly appointed to the Supervisory Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508). Prof. Till has been active internationally in various management positions for more than two decades and has experience both in committees of listed companies and in the real estate sector in marketing and sales of larger real estate packages. Prof. Till is appointed by the court after the previous Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Norbert Kistermann, resigned for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board would like to thank Mr. Kistermann for his committed and successful work on the Supervisory Board of publity AG.

In the future, the Supervisory Board will consist of Hans-Jürgen Klumpp (Chairman), Prof. Dr. med. Holger Till (Deputy Chairman) and Frank Vennemann.



