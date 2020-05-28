DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

publity AG: Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes



28-May-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes

Frankfurt/Main, 28.05.2020 - The major shareholder and CEO of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity"), Thomas Olek, has informed the company that he is in advanced negotiations with international institutional investors regarding the sale of equity stakes of publity. These investors plan to make a long-term commitment to the publity group and would accordingly be willing to subject their shares to a lock-up agreement for 12 to 24 months. The sale could be carried out by means of a direct sale of shares by TO Holding GmbH or TO Holding 2 GmbH, whose sole shareholder is Thomas Olek, or by the sale of one of these two investment companies. Thomas Olek's indirect stake in publity AG would be reduced to just under 50% of the share capital if the negotiations were successfully concluded. The sales price per share is to be based on the market price of publity shares in the most recent past.

Thomas Olek has also informed the company that he intends to remain associated with publity AG in the long term as a member of the Executive Board and major shareholder. All of his publity shares still held by him after implementation of the planned transactions would therefore be subject to a lock-up agreement with a term of 24 months. Furthermore, he intends to continue to buy shares of publity via the market in the future, depending on the share price.

