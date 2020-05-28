Log in
Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
publity AG: Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes

05/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes

28-May-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes

Frankfurt/Main, 28.05.2020 - The major shareholder and CEO of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity"), Thomas Olek, has informed the company that he is in advanced negotiations with international institutional investors regarding the sale of equity stakes of publity. These investors plan to make a long-term commitment to the publity group and would accordingly be willing to subject their shares to a lock-up agreement for 12 to 24 months. The sale could be carried out by means of a direct sale of shares by TO Holding GmbH or TO Holding 2 GmbH, whose sole shareholder is Thomas Olek, or by the sale of one of these two investment companies. Thomas Olek's indirect stake in publity AG would be reduced to just under 50% of the share capital if the negotiations were successfully concluded. The sales price per share is to be based on the market price of publity shares in the most recent past.

Thomas Olek has also informed the company that he intends to remain associated with publity AG in the long term as a member of the Executive Board and major shareholder. All of his publity shares still held by him after implementation of the planned transactions would therefore be subject to a lock-up agreement with a term of 24 months. Furthermore, he intends to continue to buy shares of publity via the market in the future, depending on the share price.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

28-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1057433

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1057433  28-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 96,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 457 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 29,3x
EV / Sales2020 26,1x
Capitalization 508 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siglinde Heiche Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Holger Till Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG-5.92%558
BLACKROCK, INC.6.70%81 766
UBS GROUP AG-14.76%38 523
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.37%34 152
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-1.47%27 866
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.49%22 645
