PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
publity AG: Major shareholder of publity AG publishes a voluntary public purchase offer of 102.72 % of the nominal amount to the holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020.

07/20/2020 | 03:45am EDT

07/20/2020 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: Major shareholder of publity AG publishes a voluntary public purchase offer of 102.72 % of the nominal amount to the holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020.

20.07.2020 / 09:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

Major shareholder of publity AG publishes a voluntary public purchase offer of 102.72 % of the nominal amount to the holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020.

Frankfurt/Main, 20/07/2020 - TO-Holding GmbH, which is controlled by the major shareholder and CEO of publity AG, Thomas Olek, published a voluntary public purchase offer to the holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020 (ISIN: DE000A169GM5) to acquire their convertible bonds at an offer price of 102.72% of the nominal amount including pro-rata accrued interest in the Federal Gazette on Friday, 17/07/2020.

The offer period runs from 17/07/2020 to 03/08/2020, 18:00 h (CEST). With regard to the details of the purchase offer, reference is made to the offer document published by TO-Holding GmbH in the Federal Gazette.

The holders of the Convertible Bond 2015/2020 will typically be informed separately by their respective depositary institutions about the purchase offer and its settlement.

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities.

The reference in this publication to a purchase offer by TO-Holding GmbH to the holders of the 2015/2020 convertible bond issued by publity AG serves solely as non-binding information for the reader. The purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH takes place exclusively on the basis and in accordance with the conditions of the purchase offer to be published by TO-Holding GmbH. publity AG neither adopts nor confirms the purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH and its contents. publity AG assumes no liability for the purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH and/or its content.

This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain insider information subject to publication requirements.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of EUR 5.5 billion. publity is characterised by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


20.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1097089

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1097089  20.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1097089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
