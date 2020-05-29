Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

publity AG: Majority shareholder of publity AG publishes voluntary public purchase offer to the holders of Convertible Bond 2015/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Majority shareholder of publity AG publishes voluntary public purchase offer to the holders of Convertible Bond 2015/2020

29.05.2020 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

Majority shareholder of publity AG publishes voluntary public purchase offer to the holders of Convertible Bond 2015/2020

Frankfurt/Main, 29/05/2020 - TO-Holding GmbH, which is controlled by the majority shareholder and CEO of publity AG, Thomas Olek, published a voluntary public purchase offer to the holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020 (ISIN: DE000A169GM5) to acquire their convertible bonds at an offer price of 99% of the nominal amount plus pro-rata accrued interest in the Federal Gazette on Wednesday, 27/05/2020.
The offer period runs from 28/05/2020 to 15/06/2020, 18:00 h (CEST). With regard to the details of the purchase offer, reference is made to the offer document published by TO-Holding GmbH in the Federal Gazette.
The holders of the Convertible Bond 2015/2020 will typically be informed separately by their respective depositary institutions about the purchase offer and its settlement.

Disclaimer
This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities.
The reference in this publication to a purchase offer by TO-Holding GmbH to the holders of the 2015/2020 convertible bond issued by publity AG serves solely as non-binding information for the reader. The purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH takes place exclusively on the basis and in accordance with the conditions of the purchase offer to be published by TO-Holding GmbH. publity AG neither adopts nor confirms the purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH and its contents. publity AG assumes no liability for the purchase offer of TO-Holding GmbH and/or its content.
This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain insider information subject to publication requirements.


Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.
 

29.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1058655

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1058655  29.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1058655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLITY AG
04:30aPUBLITY AG : Majority shareholder of publity AG publishes voluntary public purch..
EQ
05/28PUBLITY AG : Major shareholder and CEO intends to sell equity stakes
EQ
05/27PUBLITY AG : publity AG resolves to issue a corporate bond with a volume of up t..
EQ
05/26PUBLITY AG : publity Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions wit..
EQ
05/22PUBLITY AG : publity records sales success for office property at Dortmund Airpo..
EQ
05/13PUBLITY AG : publity with consolidated net profit 2019 of around Euro 64 million..
EQ
05/07PUBLITY AG : publity secures full occupancy in Essen property - new tenancy agre..
EQ
04/28PUBLITY AG : publity postpones Shareholders' Meeting to 26 May 2020 - To be held..
EQ
04/23PUBLITY AG : publity successfully completes purchase of the Centurion office tow..
EQ
04/16PUBLITY AG : publity judicially successful - million - dollar lawsuit finally di..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64,1 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 163 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,38%
Capitalization 533 M 589 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,50 €
Last Close Price 35,80 €
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siglinde Heiche Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Holger Till Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG-1.38%589
BLACKROCK, INC.6.79%81 833
UBS GROUP AG-14.15%38 970
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.31%33 284
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.51%27 456
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.66%21 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group