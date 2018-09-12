Log in
PUBLITY AG (PBY)
publity AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/12/2018 | 11:30am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2018 / 11:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter Paul
Last name(s): Löw

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
Description: Bond: ISIN DE000A169GM5, WKN A169GM

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
775.00 EUR 6200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin
MIC: XBER


12.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Landsteinerstr. 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44765  12.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
