PUBLITY AG (PBY)
publity AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/07/2019 | 10:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2019 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TO-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 1900000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0000 EUR 1900000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48765  07.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Günther Paul Löw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frederik Mehlitz Finance Director
Norbert Kistermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG-4.71%212
BLACKROCK INC6.30%66 006
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.15%51 733
UBS GROUP6.70%50 210
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.37%26 687
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD7.85%25 065
