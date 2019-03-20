publity AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2019 / 17:23

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: TO-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olek Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

publity AG

b) LEI

967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.90 EUR 5935.60 EUR 20.95 EUR 4525.20 EUR 20.95 EUR 4818.50 EUR 20.90 EUR 1463.00 EUR 20.90 EUR 4326.30 EUR 20.85 EUR 4170.00 EUR 20.95 EUR 1948.35 EUR 21.00 EUR 6300.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 12180.00 EUR 21.05 EUR 10525.00 EUR 21.10 EUR 10550.00 EUR 20.95 EUR 5132.75 EUR 21.20 EUR 3710.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 10500.00 EUR 21.10 EUR 2532.00 EUR 20.95 EUR 1529.35 EUR 20.90 EUR 146.30 EUR 21.00 EUR 17094.00 EUR 20.95 EUR 12570.00 EUR 21.20 EUR 8946.40 EUR 20.90 EUR 3427.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.00 EUR 132330.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

