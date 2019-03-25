Log in
publity AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2019 / 08:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TO-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 12579.00 EUR
20.85 EUR 5129.10 EUR
20.90 EUR 3239.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.95 EUR 20947.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49949  25.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
