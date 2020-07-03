publity AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.07.2020 / 15:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: TO-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olek Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

publity AG

b) LEI

967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A254RV3

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1000.00 EUR 300000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1000.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

