DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

publity AG: publity AG: 5.5% corporate bond can be subscribed with immediate effect



02.06.2020 / 10:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

publity AG: 5.5% corporate bond can be subscribed with immediate effect

- Subscription period expected until 17/06/2020

- Combination of current income from Asset Management with rents and return potential from own real estate portfolio

- Focus on office properties in top German locations and digitalised business model with unique database

- Exchange and additional purchase offer (in Germany and Luxembourg) to holders of the convertible bond 2015/2020 until presumably 15/06/2020

- CEO and majority shareholder guarantees minimum volume of EUR 50 million

Frankfurt/Main, 02/06/2020 - The 5.5% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254RV3) issued by publity AG can be subscribed to as of today. The public offer in Germany and Luxembourg is expected to last until 17 June 2020 (12:00 noon CEST) and the exchange offer in Germany and Luxembourg to the holders of the publity Convertible Bond 2015/2020 (ISIN DE000A169GM5) is expected to last until 15 June 2020 (6:00 p.m. CEST). Subscription orders can also be placed via the Xetra tool "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG. For this purpose, investors must place an order with stock exchange "Frankfurt" via their bank or online broker, if the latter is linked to DirectPlace. The issue price is 100% of the nominal amount of EUR 1,000 per bond. The listing of the new bond on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 19 June 2020.

The publity bond 2020/2025 has an issue volume of up to Euro 100 million, a denomination of Euro 1,000 and a term of five years, until 19 June 2025. Repayment is made (subject to certain premature termination rights) at the end of the term at the nominal amount of EUR 1,000 per bond. The CEO and (indirect) majority shareholder of publity, Thomas Olek, has already made a binding commitment to subscribe (or to purchase by means of an exchange) via his investment company TO-Holding GmbH to such a large number of shares that a total issue volume of at least EUR 50 million is secured, taking into account all other placements. Thomas Olek thus underlines his confidence in the company and its future prospects.

The proceeds from the issue of the 2020/2025 bond are to be used to refinance the 2015/2020 convertible bond, for further corporate growth and to strengthen the liquidity of the publity group.

publity very well-positioned as a successful asset manager and its own substantial real estate portfolio

publity is among the most successful and strongest transaction players in the German commercial real estate market and represents substance, stability and profitable growth. This is also reflected in the key financial figures for 2019 - with consolidated net income almost tripling to EUR 64.1 million and equity of EUR 302.5 million at the 2019 balance sheet date, compared with EUR 119.8 million a year earlier.

With its focus on top office properties in prime locations in Germany's top 7 cities, publity is active in a market segment with above-average price stability that continues to be characterized by high investor demand. publity is optimally positioned for different market phases with a balanced business model with two stable pillars: Through asset management for international and national investors, with whom publity has been working successfully for years, publity generates steady income from asset management. At the same time, the company has built up its own real estate portfolio with well-known tenants and long-term leases with a current volume of around EUR 1.1 billion, which is combined in the group subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG. From its own portfolio, publity generates a continuous cash flow from rents and proceeds from the sale of the properties.

The real estate portfolio is also to be significantly expanded in the future. One focus is on properties in major cities such as Munich and Frankfurt, each with a market value of over EUR 50 million. In particular, publity's excellent access to attractive properties is likely to have a positive effect - thanks to a strong network and a high degree of digitisation using its own publity database, which comprises around 9,500 office properties 9,500 office properties in Germany. The company considers itself to be very well-equipped for further positive business development and is confident of being able to successfully realise further property purchases and sales in the future.

The prospectus applicable to the exchange and additional purchase offer and to the general public offer, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), is available on the publity website (www.publity.de ) under the section "Investor Relations". The following notices must also be observed.

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities. The offer by publity AG is governed exclusively by the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and published on 29/05/2020 on the website of publity AG (www.publity.de) in the "Investor Relations" section. Only the securities prospectus contains the information for investors required by law. Investors are recommended to read the securities prospectus examined by the CSSF for completeness, coherence and comprehensibility, as it is available since 29/05/2020 on the website of publity AG (www.publity.de) under the section "Investor Relations" before deciding to buy or sell bonds or shares of publity AG in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the investment decision, and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the Company af-ter consulting with its own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors. It should be noted that approval of the Prospectus by the CSSF is not to be construed as an endorsement of the relevant securities.

A public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication is being made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. In particular, neither a public offering nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia will be made.

The securities mentioned in this publication have not been and will not be registered especially under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be admitted to trading in or into the United States of America or into or on behalf of or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or entity.The securities may not be offered, exercised, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) to, or for the account or benefit of, any person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from, or exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in any event in accordance with the securities laws of any state of the United States.

This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain insider information subject to publication requirements.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.