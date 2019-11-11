DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

publity AG: publity contributes loan receivables to PREOS as planned and subscribes PREOS convertible bonds with a volume of around EUR 107.8 million



11.11.2019 / 09:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





publity contributes loan receivables to PREOS as planned and subscribes PREOS convertible bonds with a volume of around EUR 107.8 million



Frankfurt am Main, 11/11/2019 - As planned, publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has subscribed to convertible bonds of its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") and, in return, contributed loan receivables in the nominal amount of around EUR 113 million to PREOS as a contribution in kind. The receivables contributed are loan receivables of publity from publity Investor GmbH, in which PREOS holds 94.9 percent of the shares. PREOS acquired the 94.9 % stake in publity Investor GmbH from publity in autumn 2019 as part of a contribution in kind capital increase.

In return for the contribution of its approximately EUR 113 million loan receivables, publity subscribed to bonds of the recently resolved convertible bond 2019/2024 of PREOS with a total nominal amount of approximately EUR 107.8 million as part of a pre-placement against non-cash contributions.

PREOS plans a public offering of Convertible Bond 2019/2024 from 19 November to 4 December 2019. The Convertible Bond 2019/2024 of PREOS has a total volume of up to EUR 300 million. The coupon rate is 7.5 percent p.a. and at the end of the five-year maturity period, the convertible bond - if not converted into PREOS shares - will be repaid at 105.0 percent of its nominal value. Conversion into PREOS shares will be possible twice a year from 2021 within certain conversion windows. The initial conversion ratio is EUR 9.90. The convertible bond is to be included in exchange trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer



This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities. Only a securities prospectus of PREOS Real Estate AG to be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and published on the issuer's website (www.preos.de) is authoritative for an offer. publity AG is not the issuer of the securities mentioned in this publication. The securities mentioned in this publication are a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Investors are advised to read the Prospectus carefully before deciding to acquire or dispose of any securities or shares of PREOS Real Estate AG in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the investment decision and to make an investment decision only using all available information about PREOS Real Estate AG after consultation with their own attorneys, tax advisers and/or financial advisers. It should be noted that approval of the Prospectus by BaFin is not to be construed as an endorsement of the relevant securities.

This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain insider information subject to publication requirements.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.