Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
News 
News

publity AG: publity further increases occupancy rate in the Quattrium

03/25/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity further increases occupancy rate in the Quattrium

25.03.2020 / 08:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity further increases occupancy rate in the Quattrium

Frankfurt 25 March 2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor and asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, has been able to attract a new tenant for a larger space in the "Quattrium" near Düsseldorf. A total of almost 1,200 square meters of floor space and 40 parking spaces have been leased to a renowned IT consulting company from June 1, 2020. In winning the new tenant, publity profited from its in-depth knowledge of the market and its comprehensive in-house database. The occupancy rate in the property was thus increased by approx. four percentage points. Thus, the leasing success of the property acquired by publity in 2016 under an asset management agreement continues. Built in 1993, the Quattrium is located in Ratingen near Düsseldorf and has excellent access by road and airport.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "We want to be successful as asset managers for our customers in every market phase. We have once again succeeded in doing so. Our database and detailed knowledge of the respective markets are important factors in attracting tenants and developing real estate in value".

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


25.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1006315

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006315  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
