publity AG

publity AG: publity further increases occupancy rate in the Quattrium



25.03.2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

publity further increases occupancy rate in the Quattrium

Frankfurt 25 March 2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor and asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, has been able to attract a new tenant for a larger space in the "Quattrium" near Düsseldorf. A total of almost 1,200 square meters of floor space and 40 parking spaces have been leased to a renowned IT consulting company from June 1, 2020. In winning the new tenant, publity profited from its in-depth knowledge of the market and its comprehensive in-house database. The occupancy rate in the property was thus increased by approx. four percentage points. Thus, the leasing success of the property acquired by publity in 2016 under an asset management agreement continues. Built in 1993, the Quattrium is located in Ratingen near Düsseldorf and has excellent access by road and airport.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "We want to be successful as asset managers for our customers in every market phase. We have once again succeeded in doing so. Our database and detailed knowledge of the respective markets are important factors in attracting tenants and developing real estate in value".

