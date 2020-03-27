DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

publity AG: publity holds annual shareholder meeting on 6 May 2020 in Leipzig



27.03.2020 / 15:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release publity holds annual shareholder meeting on 6 May 2020 in Leipzig Frankfurt 27 March 2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) will hold its annual shareholder meeting for the 2019 financial year on 6 May 2020 in Leipzig. Shareholders will be invited accordingly. publity will take comprehensive precautions to protect the health of all participants in strict compliance with regulatory requirements. The Management and Supervisory Boards propose to the shareholders that the net profit for 2019 of EUR 322,39 million be carried forward to new account in order to further strengthen the company's strong financial foundation. Among other things, elections to the Supervisory Board are also pending. In addition to the current Supervisory Board members Hans-Jürgen Klumpp and Frank Vennemann, Prof. Dr. med. Holger Till, who was appointed to the publity Supervisory Board by court order last autumn, will also run for election. Press Contact: Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de About publity publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

27.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

