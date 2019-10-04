publity AG: publity increases stake in PREOS Real Estate AG to 92.77 percent according to plan

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Frankfurt 04/10/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor and asset manager focused on office properties in Germany, has increased its stake in PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") to 92.77 percent as announced (see Corporate News of 13/09/2019). The corresponding PREOS shares were now transferred to publity. The current market capitalization of PREOS stands at approximately EUR 530 million based on approximately 71.7 million shares. Previously, publity's stake in PREOS totaled 66.21 percent, after 94.9 percent of the publity subsidiary publity Investor GmbH had been contributed to PREOS Real Estate AG in exchange for a non-cash capital increase.

The capital increase in exchange for contributions in kind resolved by publity as part of the recent increase in its shareholding has now also been filed in the Commercial Register. As a result, the share capital of publity AG was increased by EUR 4,501,839.00 to EUR 14,759,907.00. Press Contact: Financial Press and Investor Relations:

Mail: publity@edicto.de About publity publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

