PUBLITY AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

publity AG: publity increases stake in PREOS Real Estate AG to 92.77 percent according to plan

10/04/2019 | 07:30am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity increases stake in PREOS Real Estate AG to 92.77 percent according to plan

04.10.2019 / 13:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity increases stake in PREOS Real Estate AG to 92.77 percent according to plan

Frankfurt 04/10/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor and asset manager focused on office properties in Germany, has increased its stake in PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") to 92.77 percent as announced (see Corporate News of 13/09/2019). The corresponding PREOS shares were now transferred to publity. The current market capitalization of PREOS stands at approximately EUR 530 million based on approximately 71.7 million shares. Previously, publity's stake in PREOS totaled 66.21 percent, after 94.9 percent of the publity subsidiary publity Investor GmbH had been contributed to PREOS Real Estate AG in exchange for a non-cash capital increase.
The capital increase in exchange for contributions in kind resolved by publity as part of the recent increase in its shareholding has now also been filed in the Commercial Register. As a result, the share capital of publity AG was increased by EUR 4,501,839.00 to EUR 14,759,907.00.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


04.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 885651

 
End of News DGAP News Service

885651  04.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=885651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 38,5 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 349 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 17,5x
Capitalization 435 M
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 44,00  €
Last Close Price 29,60  €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siglinde Heiche Managing Director Finance & Accounting
Norbert Kistermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG47.80%490
BLACKROCK, INC.6.82%70 579
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.86%42 618
UBS GROUP-13.16%41 561
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.56%22 053
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION3.86%20 054
