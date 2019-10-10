publity AG: publity increases tenancy rate and WALT for office property in Wilhelmshaven significantly

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract

10.10.2019 / 10:01

Frankfurt 10/10/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor and asset manager focused on office real estate in Germany, has achieved a letting success for a 4,000 square metre office property in Wilhelmshaven. With the tenant Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG, the largest operator for public seaports in Germany, a new rental agreement was concluded for a term of 15 years, until 2034. The original rental agreement was due to expire in 2023. At the same time, Niedersachsen Ports is expanding the leased area in the property from around 288 square metres to 1,173 square metres.

publity thus increases the weighted average lease term (WALT) for the entire property from 10.5 years to 12.2 years. The occupancy rate will be increased from 71 percent to almost 90 percent of leased space.

The modern office property is located at the JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the only deepwater port in Germany, and was acquired in July 2017 for the publity Performance Fund No. 8. The main tenants of the 7-storey property are two operating companies of the port, JadeWeserPort-Marketing GmbH & Co. KG and JadeWeserPort Realisierungs GmbH & Co. KG.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity, explains: "We are very pleased that Niedersachsen Ports, a renowned tenant, has significantly expanded its space in the property and signed a new, long-term tenancy agreement. We have thus further developed the property to increase its value through our successful asset management."

