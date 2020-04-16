publity AG: publity judicially successful - million - dollar lawsuit finally dismissed

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Frankfurt/Main, 16 April 2020 - In the course of its IPO in April 2015, publity AG was sued by a former sales partner for payment of a sales commission totalling EUR 47.1 million. The plaintiff claimed to have entered into an oral distribution agreement with the company in 2009. The lawsuit initially went through several instances of the legal aid proceedings until an oral hearing was admitted in April 2018.

The competent court dismissed the lawsuit as early as October 2018, citing, among other things, the lack of coherence of the claim. The plaintiff lodged an appeal against that judgment and again attempted to continue the action through the legal aid procedure.

In January 2020, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), as the highest possible instance, finally rejected the plaintiff's application for legal aid for lack of success prospects. Thereafter, the plaintiff did not appeal against the judgment of the Dresden Higher Regional Court, which dismissed the action in the final instance. The judgement of the Dresden Higher Regional Court has now become legally binding. publity has thus successfully concluded the legal dispute that has been pending for 5 years.

