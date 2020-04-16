Log in
publity AG: publity judicially successful - million - dollar lawsuit finally dismissed

04/16/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity judicially successful - million - dollar lawsuit finally dismissed

16.04.2020 / 11:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity judicially successful - million-dollar lawsuit finally dismissed

Frankfurt/Main, 16 April 2020 - In the course of its IPO in April 2015, publity AG was sued by a former sales partner for payment of a sales commission totalling EUR 47.1 million. The plaintiff claimed to have entered into an oral distribution agreement with the company in 2009. The lawsuit initially went through several instances of the legal aid proceedings until an oral hearing was admitted in April 2018.

The competent court dismissed the lawsuit as early as October 2018, citing, among other things, the lack of coherence of the claim. The plaintiff lodged an appeal against that judgment and again attempted to continue the action through the legal aid procedure.

In January 2020, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), as the highest possible instance, finally rejected the plaintiff's application for legal aid for lack of success prospects. Thereafter, the plaintiff did not appeal against the judgment of the Dresden Higher Regional Court, which dismissed the action in the final instance. The judgement of the Dresden Higher Regional Court has now become legally binding. publity has thus successfully concluded the legal dispute that has been pending for 5 years.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

 


16.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1022847

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1022847  16.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
