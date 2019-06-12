Log in
PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
publity AG: publity plans to pay dividend on 25 June 2019 - new shares expected to be included in existing listing as of 3 July 2019

06/12/2019 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity plans to pay dividend on 25 June 2019 - new shares expected to be included in existing listing as of 3 July 2019

12.06.2019 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

publity plans to pay dividend on 25 June 2019 - new shares expected to be included in existing listing as of 3 July 2019

Frankfurt, 12. June 2019 - The dividend payment of EUR 1.50 per share of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) agreed upon at this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is expected to be paid out to shareholders on 25 June 2019. In addition to the cash payment of the dividend, it was also possible to receive the dividend payment in the form of new shares.

The pro rata dividend claims were set at EUR 1.07 per share, the remaining amount of EUR 0.43 was paid out in cash in the form of the base dividend portion in order to meet any tax obligations. The subscription price per new share was EUR 19.26; the subscription ratio was set at 18:1. Approximately 78 percent of the company's share capital accepted this offer. In this context, the existing shareholders assigned 7,682,724 proportionate dividend claims amounting to 1.07 Euro per share in a total amount of 8,220,514.68 Euro. CEO Thomas Olek, holding approx. 70 percent of the shares in publity AG via TO-Holding GmbH and TO Holding 2 GmbH, had also announced in advance that he would not be paying the dividend in cash but would instead receive new shares as dividends.

The issue of a total of 426,818 new shares increases the company's share capital to 10,258,068.00 euros. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing on July 3 and are already entitled to dividends as of January 1 2019.

 

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/Peggy Kropmanns

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG is an Asset Manager specialized in office real estate in Germany. The company covers a broad value chain from the acquisition to the development up to the sale of the real estate and has a track record of several hundred successful transactions. publity distinguishes itself through a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions, has very good access to investment funds and handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process with proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


12.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 823119

 
End of News DGAP News Service

823119  12.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823119&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
