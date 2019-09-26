DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

publity AG: publity receives financing capital of EUR 85 million from its financing partner Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management Co. Ltd - another milestone under the existing cooperation



26.09.2019 / 13:55

Press Release

publity receives financing capital of EUR 85 million from its financing partner Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management Co. Ltd - another milestone under the existing cooperation



Frankfurt 26.09.2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has received additional funding from its financing partner, Meritz Financial Group ("Meritz") and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management ("IGIS"), under the existing cooperation. The cooperation, announced in April 2019, allows the partners to seek additional investments opportunities in Germany - 85 million euros have so far been invested.

The first joint transaction was the purchase of the St. Martin Tower office building in Frankfurt am Main with a rental area of around 26,000 square meters. The property was acquired by the 100% publity subsidiary, publity Investor GmbH, for its own real estate portfolio in 2019. Negotiations for further joint projects are already well advanced.

Meritz Financial Group has so far provided publity AG with debt capital structures for the purchase of German office properties. In addition to such debt capital structures, the companies also intend to explore the use of equity-related structures for future projects - currently, the aggregate value of the pipeline for these projects is approximately 750 million euros.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "The funding of now a total of EUR 85 million euros once again underlies the potential of this close cooperation with the renowned and financially strong partner and the excellent prospect for the further rapid expansion of our real estate portfolio. Further projects to be financed together with Meritz are expected to follow in 2019".

