PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report  
publity AG: publity receives financing capital of EUR 85 million from its financing partner Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management Co. Ltd - another milestone under the existing cooperation

09/26/2019 | 08:00am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity receives financing capital of EUR 85 million from its financing partner Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management Co. Ltd - another milestone under the existing cooperation

26.09.2019 / 13:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity receives financing capital of EUR 85 million from its financing partner Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management Co. Ltd - another milestone under the existing cooperation

Frankfurt 26.09.2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has received additional funding from its financing partner, Meritz Financial Group ("Meritz") and its Asset Manager IGIS Asset Management ("IGIS"), under the existing cooperation. The cooperation, announced in April 2019, allows the partners to seek additional investments opportunities in Germany - 85 million euros have so far been invested.

The first joint transaction was the purchase of the St. Martin Tower office building in Frankfurt am Main with a rental area of around 26,000 square meters. The property was acquired by the 100% publity subsidiary, publity Investor GmbH, for its own real estate portfolio in 2019. Negotiations for further joint projects are already well advanced.

Meritz Financial Group has so far provided publity AG with debt capital structures for the purchase of German office properties. In addition to such debt capital structures, the companies also intend to explore the use of equity-related structures for future projects - currently, the aggregate value of the pipeline for these projects is approximately 750 million euros.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "The funding of now a total of EUR 85 million euros once again underlies the potential of this close cooperation with the renowned and financially strong partner and the excellent prospect for the further rapid expansion of our real estate portfolio. Further projects to be financed together with Meritz are expected to follow in 2019".

Press contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Telephone: +49 69 905505-52
Email: publity@edicto.de

 

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development through to the sale of real estate. With more than 1,100 transactions during the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players on the property market. At present the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than EUR 5 billion. publity is characterised by a strong network in the real estate sector as well as at the work out departments of financial institutions. With an excellent access to funds for capital investments, publity conducts transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. On a case-by-case basis publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the German Stock Exchange.


26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880853

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880853  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
