publity AG: publity sells property near Munich as asset manager

07/02/2020 | 02:50am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
publity AG: publity sells property near Munich as asset manager

02.07.2020 / 08:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity sells property near Munich as asset manager

Frankfurt/Main, 02/07/2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold an approximately 5,000 square meter office property in the Munich metropolitan area in its function as asset manager. The buyer is a real estate company from Berlin; it was agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

publity acquired the property in Sauerlach which is located south of Munich in March 2018 and has since improved the tenant structure and extended tenancy agreements. The weighted average lease term (WALT) of the almost fully let property totals 4.6 years.

Frank Schneider, COO of publity, comments: "The successful sale of a further property confirms our strong network and that we are operating in a market where demand remains high, with a focus on German office properties".

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


02.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1084425

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1084425  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084425&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
