Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

publity AG: publity subsidiary PREOS plans dividend payment and growth of the real estate portfolio - publity's stake in PREOS to be reduced to 25.01 percent by 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: publity subsidiary PREOS plans dividend payment and growth of the real estate portfolio - publity's stake in PREOS to be reduced to 25.01 percent by 2023

07-Aug-2020 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

publity subsidiary PREOS plans dividend payment and growth of the real estate portfolio - publity's stake in PREOS to be reduced to 25.01 percent by 2023

Frankfurt/Main, 07/08/2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity"), has been informed by its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS"), in which publity currently holds approximately 86 percent of the shares, about the following subject matters. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of PREOS Real Estate AG have resolved a long-term dividend policy of the company. Accordingly, the payment of a dividend is to be proposed at the next ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS for the first time for the current financial year 2020. The total dividend payout is to amount to up to EUR 100 million. A dividend per share of 5 percent of the weighted average PREOS share price in the three months preceding the Shareholders' Meeting is envisaged. This dividend payout is intended to mark the beginning of continuous distributions of PREOS to shareholders. The targeted dividend yield is 5 percent of the share price. With regard to further growth, PREOS plans to increase its assets to around EUR 2 billion in the current year 2020; the company's assets currently amount to around EUR 1.5 billion. PREOS is currently in the exclusive purchasing phase for office properties with a volume of EUR 0.5 billion. By the end of 2024, the portfolio is planned to be expanded to EUR 8 billion with a focus on large-volume office properties in top locations in metropolitan areas such as Frankfurt, London and Paris. PREOS intends to finance growth in the future by involving strategic investors, including by means of capital market instruments. In connection with the accompanying necessary broadening of the shareholder base, publity has defined a target figure of 25.01 percent of the share capital for the level of its participation in PREOS by 2023.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1112641

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1112641  07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1112641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PUBLITY AG
04:25aPUBLITY AG : publity subsidiary PREOS plans dividend payment and growth of the r..
EQ
07/28PUBLITY AG : publity subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG plans bond issue with a vol..
EQ
07/20PUBLITY AG : Major shareholder of publity AG publishes a voluntary public purcha..
EQ
07/17PUBLITY AG : publity subsidiary PREOS sells real estate portfolio to GORE for EU..
EQ
07/09PUBLITY AG : Long-term international investor invests in publity subsidiary PREO..
EQ
07/08PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/03PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02PUBLITY AG : publity sells property near Munich as asset manager
EQ
06/29PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/25PUBLITY AG : Institutional investors with long-term orientation invest in publit..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,67%
Capitalization 515 M 610 M 610 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 €
Last Close Price 34,60 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siglinde Heiche Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Holger Karl-Herbert Till Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG-4.68%610
BLACKROCK, INC.15.82%88 755
UBS GROUP AG-9.41%43 882
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.88%32 157
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.06%31 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.88%23 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group