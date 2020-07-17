Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

publity AG: publity subsidiary PREOS sells real estate portfolio to GORE for EUR 200 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
publity AG: publity subsidiary PREOS sells real estate portfolio to GORE for EUR 200 million

17.07.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity subsidiary PREOS sells real estate portfolio to GORE for EUR 200 million

- 12 office properties with market values up to EUR 19.2 million transferred to GORE

- In return, PREOS has obtained new GORE shares: participation in GORE now at 59.9 percent

- Further focus of PREOS exclusively on premium office properties in top German cities

- publity continues to function as asset manager for PREOS and for GORE

Frankfurt/Main, 17/07/2020 - The publity subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") has implemented an important step in its growth strategy with a focus on first-class, large-volume office properties in top German cities. As previously communicated, a portfolio of 12 office properties with market values of up to EUR 19.2 million has now been sold to GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE"). The transaction was carried out by transferring 89.9 percent of the PREOS subsidiary PREOS Immobilien GmbH ("PREOS IMMO"), in which these properties are bundled, to GORE at a value of EUR 200 million. In return, PREOS has obtained new GORE shares at an exchange ratio of 1,000:1. This means that for every one share in PREOS Immo, 1,000 new GORE shares have been transferred to PREOS. As a result of the transaction, PREOS now holds 59.9 percent of GORE and publity is thus an indirect major shareholder of GORE. publity also continues to act as asset manager of GORE and PREOS.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity, comments: "By this transfer of the PREOS properties, a clear definition of the strategy is being made: PREOS focuses on first-class office properties worth more than EUR 50 million each and GORE on properties in the low- and medium-priced segment in German metropolitan regions. The market is thus very well covered and we are pleased to be able to exploit the existing opportunities as asset manager for both companies".

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


17.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1095931

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1095931  17.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1095931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PUBLITY AG
04:05aPUBLITY AG : publity subsidiary PREOS sells real estate portfolio to GORE for EU..
EQ
07/09PUBLITY AG : Long-term international investor invests in publity subsidiary PREO..
EQ
07/08PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/03PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02PUBLITY AG : publity sells property near Munich as asset manager
EQ
06/29PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/25PUBLITY AG : Institutional investors with long-term orientation invest in publit..
EQ
06/18PUBLITY AG : First tranche of the 5.50% corporate bond successfully placed
EQ
06/02PUBLITY AG : publity AG: 5.5% corporate bond can be subscribed with immediate ef..
EQ
05/29PUBLITY AG : Majority shareholder of publity AG publishes voluntary public purch..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,73%
Capitalization 511 M 584 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 €
Last Close Price 34,35 €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siglinde Heiche Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Holger Karl-Herbert Till Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG-5.37%584
BLACKROCK, INC.13.11%86 673
UBS GROUP AG-6.83%43 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.00%32 637
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.40%30 050
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.43%22 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group