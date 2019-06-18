Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Publity AG    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

publity : with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
publity AG with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA

18.06.2019 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA

- Total area of approx. 70,000 m², rental area of approx. 18,000 m²

Frankfurt, 18/06/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold the Leipzig fresh market to to a renowned buyer from the USA., an investment fund management company based in New York City. The property originates from the company's own portfolio after it was purchased by publity Investor GmbH in December 2018. During the holding period, publity was able to optimise rental contracts for the property with a rentable area of approx. 18,000 m² through targeted asset management measures. The WALT of the property is 14.6 years. The parties agreed to maintain confidentiality on the purchase price.

The "Großmarkt" in Leipzig was built in 1995. The property is located on an area of approx. 70,000 m² and is fully let. The rentable area amounts to approx. 18,000 m². NAI Apollo acted as consultant for the real estate transaction.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "We are pleased to have been able to sell the property, which we held in our own portfolio, to a renowned investor. The property is in very good condition. Our experienced asset management team was able to increase the value potential of the property through targeted measures during the holding period".

 

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/Peggy Kropmanns

Telefon: +49 69 905505-52

E-Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG is an Asset Manager specialized in office real estate in Germany. The company covers a broad value chain from the acquisition to the development up to the sale of the real estate and has a track record of several hundred successful transactions. publity distinguishes itself through a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions, has very good access to investment funds and handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process with proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826421

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826421  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLITY AG
04:40aPUBLITY : with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA
EQ
06/12PUBLITY AG : publity plans to pay dividend on 25 June 2019 - new shares expected..
EQ
06/05PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/05PUBLITY AG : First Berlin confirms recommendation to buy publity share and raise..
EQ
06/03PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/31PUBLITY : expects IFRS consolidated net income to double to around EUR 50 millio..
EQ
05/29PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/24PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/24PUBLITY : and the Seoul-based Meritz Financial Group and its Asset Manager IGIS ..
EQ
04/18PUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
Publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Olek Chairman-Management Board
Günther Paul Löw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frederik Mehlitz Finance Director
Norbert Kistermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLITY AG80.36%402
BLACKROCK INC.12.04%64 884
UBS GROUP-5.97%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.63%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-8.38%24 407
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.54%20 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About