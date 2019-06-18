publity : with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

publity AG with first sale from its own portfolio to renowned buyers from the USA



18.06.2019 / 10:21

- Total area of approx. 70,000 m², rental area of approx. 18,000 m²

Frankfurt, 18/06/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold the Leipzig fresh market to to a renowned buyer from the USA., an investment fund management company based in New York City. The property originates from the company's own portfolio after it was purchased by publity Investor GmbH in December 2018. During the holding period, publity was able to optimise rental contracts for the property with a rentable area of approx. 18,000 m² through targeted asset management measures. The WALT of the property is 14.6 years. The parties agreed to maintain confidentiality on the purchase price.

The "Großmarkt" in Leipzig was built in 1995. The property is located on an area of approx. 70,000 m² and is fully let. The rentable area amounts to approx. 18,000 m². NAI Apollo acted as consultant for the real estate transaction.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "We are pleased to have been able to sell the property, which we held in our own portfolio, to a renowned investor. The property is in very good condition. Our experienced asset management team was able to increase the value potential of the property through targeted measures during the holding period".

About publity

publity AG is an Asset Manager specialized in office real estate in Germany. The company covers a broad value chain from the acquisition to the development up to the sale of the real estate and has a track record of several hundred successful transactions. publity distinguishes itself through a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions, has very good access to investment funds and handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process with proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.