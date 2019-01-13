Puertos y Logistica : DP World signs acquisition agreement for Chile port operator

Log in
01/13/2019 | 01:39am EST
Terminal tractors line up as they are loaded with containers from a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Major port operator DP World said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire a 71.3 percent stake in Chile's Puertos y Logistica (Pulogsa) from Minera Valparaiso and other shareholders associated with the Matte Group.

Pulogsa operates a long-term concession for Puerto Central in San Antonio and owns and operates Puerto Lirquen in Chile's south.

The agreement is dependent on a tender to acquire all outstanding shares of Santiago stock exchange listed Pulogsa.

Dubai's DP World said it would offer $502 million for 100 percent equity ownership.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said that Pulogsa had net financial debt of $226 million as of September 30 and that the transaction was expected to close in the first half of the year.

It also said it expected the deal to be "earnings accretive in the first full year of consolidation" and would be financed from existing balance resources.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Andrés Zilleruelo Asmussen General Manager
Juan Carlos Eyzaguirre Echenique Chairman
Sergio Andres Mendoza Jordan Manager-Finance & Management Control
Armando Sandoval Hernández Deputy Manager-Information Technology
Juan Manuel Gutiérrez Philippi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUERTOS Y LOGISTICA SA0
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD2.51%18 152
DP WORLD LTD--.--%14 110
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-3.12%11 079
MISC BHD--.--%6 788
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD5.77%6 390
