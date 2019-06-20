Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt : Management Co. Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 0 06/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT Send by mail :

Highlighted by Increased Revenues and High Net Worth Clientele BEIJING, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) ("Puhui" or the "Company"), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth ("HNW") individuals and corporate clients, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2018. The Company also filed these results on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this press release are in USD unless otherwise noted. Financial and Operating Highlights Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2018 were approximately $1.9 million , a 148.1% increase from the same period in 2017.

were approximately , a 148.1% increase from the same period in 2017. The Company continues to add incremental HNW clientele, with new HNW clients transacting with Puhui totaling 92 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 .

. Following Puhui's completion of its December 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"), the Company has continued to see a strong increase in HNW clients. From January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 , the number of HNW clients transacting with Puhui was 109.

initial public offering ("IPO"), the Company has continued to see a strong increase in HNW clients. From to , the number of HNW clients transacting with Puhui was 109. As of December 31, 2018 , the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately $23.5 million under management.

, the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately under management. The Company's average transaction value per client was $143,972 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 .

for the six months ended . As of May 1, 2019 , the Company maintained 7 sales and service locations based in Beijing (3), Shanghai , Suzhou, Qingdao , and Changchun .

, the Company maintained 7 sales and service locations based in (3), , Suzhou, , and . Established a strategic cooperation with a well-known investment manager, Yingke Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd., to jointly establish an equity investment fund with a total size of RMB1 billion , to be launched in stages.

, to be launched in stages. Signed recent strategic cooperation agreement to jointly offer asset management services with Hongtang Culture Investment Co., which is focused on THANG-GA research, drawing, works collection and market promotion.

Puhui had approximately $7.5 million of cash and approximately $14.4 million of working capital as of December 31, 2018 . Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "Puhui had an excellent end to the year in both servicing a higher number of high net worth clientele while also increasing revenues. While our December 31, 2018 financial results were impacted by higher expenses and time devoted to the completion of our December 2018 IPO and listing on Nasdaq, we have seen our brand recognition and clientele increase substantially since this period. Our Company offers a diversified array of products for individuals seeking alternative means for enhancing investment returns." Mr. Ji continued, "We have been very pleased with our initial performance since our public listing, and feel that there is considerable upside for Puhui to take advantage of China's growing wealth management market. We opened sales and service offices in three new locations since beginning of 2019 and are actively looking to expand our network by opening new sales and service offices throughout China in strategic locations that are leading industrial and business development centers throughout the country. While our intended acquisition of a Hong Kong based financial services company has entered into its late stage pending final approval, we are continuing to seek new acquisition opportunities to broaden our geographic reach outside of mainland China, including but not limited to asset management businesses and businesses with alternative strategies." Financial Review for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 Selected Financial Highlights



For the Six Months Ended

December 31, 2018



For the Six Months Ended

December 31, 2017



Change



Change (%)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













Total Revenues

$ 1,866,970



$ 752,495



$ 1,114,475





148.1 % Cost of revenues



206,881





122,452





84,429





68.9 % Selling expenses



922,693





731,268





191,425





26.2 % General and administrative expenses



1,392,919





1,177,407





215,512





18.3 % Loss from operations



(655,523)





(1,278,632)





623,109





(48.7) % Loss before income taxes



(718,605)





(1,293,719)





575,114





(44.5) % Provision for current income taxes



-





19,261





(19,261)





(100.0) % Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes



27,410





(284,826)





312,236





(109.6) % Net loss



(746,015)





(1,028,154)





282,139





(27.4) %

































Wealth Management Since fiscal year 2017, Puhui's core business has been the marketing of financial products to high-net-worth clients and small and medium enterprises in China . The total number of HNW clients transacting with Puhui since inception is approximately 959 as of April 30, 2019 . Asset Management Starting in June 2017 , Puhui also launched our in-house asset management business. As of December 31, 2018 , the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of four funds with an aggregate of approximately US$23.5 million under management. Revenues The Company categorizes revenues into third-party revenues and related-party revenues. Related party revenues consist primarily of recurring management fees paid by limited partnership funds where the Company serves as general partner.

Overall, total revenues increased by 148.1% to $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 , from $752,495 in the prior year six month period. The overall increase was mainly due to high-net-worth clients investing in equity investments in entities that invest in U.S. publicly listed companies. Cost of Revenues Puhui's cost of revenues consist of compensation paid to financial product development team members along with benefits. The Company's cost of revenues were $206,881 and $122,452 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of $84,429 or 68.9%. The increase in cost of revenues was due to the increase in revenue. Operating Expense The Company's operating expense increased to $2.5 million from $2.0 million in the prior year period, largely due to an increase in salaries, rent and professional fees associated with the Company's IPO process. Net Loss Net loss for the six month period ended December 31, 2018 was reduced to $746,015, as compared to $1,028,154 for the six month period ended December 31, 2017. Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company historically financed its operations primarily through cash flows from operations, additional capital contributions from shareholders and short-term advances from related parties.

For the six months ended December 31, 2018 , the Company received approximately $8.0 million , net of expenses, from issuance of ordinary shares throughout IPO.

, the Company received approximately , net of expenses, from issuance of ordinary shares throughout IPO. As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had two unsecured loans from two unrelated creditors, in the aggregate amount of approximately $1.5 million , with an average maturity of three years an average interest rate of 13.5% per annum.

, the Company had two unsecured loans from two unrelated creditors, in the aggregate amount of approximately , with an average maturity of three years an average interest rate of 13.5% per annum. As a result of all above factors, the Company had approximately $14.4 million of working capital as of December 31, 2018 . Cash As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had cash of approximately $7.5 million , as compared to $4.8 million as of June 30, 2018 . About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Beijing, China, engaging its operation through its subsidiary, Puhui Finance Investment Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd，which is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products (including private equity and other diversified products and services) to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. On December 27, 2018, the Company's ordinary shares were listed and began trading listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (ticker: PHCF). Additional information about Puhui can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.puhuiwealth.com. Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investor Relations: The Equity Group Inc. In China Adam Prior, Senior Vice President Katherine Yao, Senior Associate (212) 836-9606 +86 10 5661 7012 aprior@equityny.com kyao@equityny.com PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

























































For the Six Months Ended December 31,









2018

2017















REVENUES











Revenues

$ 1,872,685 $ 505,479

Revenues - related parties



7,779

249,187

Sales taxes



(13,494)

(2,171)



Total revenues



1,866,970

752,495















OPERATING EXPENSES











Cost of revenues



(206,881)

(122,452)

Selling expenses



(922,693)

(731,268)

General and administrative expenses



(1,392,919)

(1,177,407)



Total operating expenses



(2,522,493)

(2,031,127)















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(655,523)

(1,278,632)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)











Interest income



6,091

1,987

Other finance expenses



(101,069)

(29,789)

Other income (expenses), net



31,896

12,715



Total other expenses, net



(63,082)

(15,087)















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(718,605)

(1,293,719)















PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES











Current





-

19,261

Deferred



27,410

(284,826)



Total income tax provision (benefit)



27,410

(265,565)















NET LOSS





(746,015)

(1,028,154)















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(282,524)

(210,724)















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH

$ (463,491) $ (817,430)















NET LOSS



$ (746,015) $ (1,028,154)















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











Foreign currency translation adjustment



(285,769)

56,836















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (1,031,784) $ (971,318)















Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(310,967)

(191,119)















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WELATH

$ (720,817) $ (780,199)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES











Basic and diluted



10,090,126

10,000,000















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic and diluted

$ (0.046) $ (0.082)















































PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,

June 30,









2018

2018















ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS









Cash $ 7,465,079 $ 4,809,040

Short-term investments

705,835

1,101,317

Accounts receivables

1,129,876

1,673,764

Accounts receivables - related parties

1,012,575

1,051,718

Other receivables

542,101

206,831

Prepaid expenses and acquisition deposit

4,743,879

681,899

Deferred offering costs

-

700,094



Total current assets

15,599,345

10,224,663















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

144,111

135,682















OTHER ASSETS









Intangible asset, net

38,563

-

Deferred tax assets, net

696,615

782,911



Total other assets



735,178

782,911



















Total assets

$ 16,478,634 $ 11,143,256















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Customer deposits $ - $ 250,529

Other payables and accrued liabilities

632,478

677,215

Other payables - related parties

-

196,300

Deferred revenues

259,916

303,637

Taxes payable

15,654

356,440

Current portion of long-term debt

290,761

302,001



Total current liabilities

1,198,809

2,086,122















LONG-TERM DEBT

1,163,044

1,208,003



















Total liabilities



2,361,853

3,294,125















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and

-

-



outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018









Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 49,000,000 shares authorized,

11,508

10,000



11,507,558 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018









Additional paid-in capital

21,911,045

14,613,119

Accumulated deficit

(7,227,646)

(6,764,155)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,646)

(7,320)



Total shareholders' equity attributable to controlling shareholders

14,430,261

7,851,644















Noncontrolling interest

(313,480)

(2,513)



















Total shareholders' equity

14,116,781

7,849,131



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 16,478,634 $ 11,143,256















PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





























For the Six Months Ended











December 31,











2018

2017

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss $ (746,015) $ (1,028,154)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)









provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

67,704

24,162





Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

274





Impairment loss on equity securities

5,512

-





Deferred tax provision (benefit)

57,271

(284,827)



Change in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivables

482,556

351,116





Other receivables

(343,652)

(69,936)





Prepaid expenses

(982,395)

(160,863)





Customer deposit received (returned)

(231,956)

963,034





Other payables and accrued liabilities

85,310

94,452





Other payables - related parties

(189,372)

-





Deferred revenue

(32,485)

246,689





Taxes payable

(328,175)

(42,576)







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,155,697)

93,371

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

338,878

-

Purchases of short-term investments

-

(4,878,049)

Acquisition deposit

(3,264,978)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(107,292)

(18,680)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

3,464

Purchase of intangible asset

(12,558)

-







Net cash used in investing activities

(3,045,950)

(4,893,265)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Capital contribution from shareholders

-

5,516,522

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through IPO, net

8,032,912

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,506,035







Net cash provided by financing activities

8,032,912

7,022,557

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(175,226)

(30,017)

















INCREASE IN CASH

2,656,039

2,192,646

















CASH, beginning of period

4,809,040

322,518

















CASH, end of period $ 7,465,079 $ 2,515,164

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for income tax $ 227,152 $ -

Cash paid for interest $ 196,655 $ -

















NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Prepaid IPO costs netted against IPO proceeds $ 733,478 $ -

















View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puhui-wealth-investment-management-co-ltd-announces-financial-results-for-the-six-months-ended-december-31-2018-300871934.html SOURCE Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MA 08:31a PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT : Management Co. Ltd. Announces Financial Resu.. PR 04/12 PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT : Management Co. Ltd. Signs Strategic Cooperat.. PR 03/12 PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT : Management Co. Outlines 2019 Strategy in Ope.. PR 01/16 PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT : Management Co. Launches Suzhou Office PR 2018 PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT C : PHCF) on Thursday, December 27, 2018 PR