PULMATRIX, INC.

(PULM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/13 04:00:00 pm
1.63 USD   +4.49%
09:01aPULMATRIX : Reports Q1 2020 Results
PR
08:45aPULMATRIX : 4/a
PU
08:35aPULMATRIX : Defa14a
PU
Pulmatrix : 4/A

05/14/2020

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Higgins Michael J

Pulmatrix, Inc.[ PULM ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

02/03/2016

C/O PULMATRIX, INC.,

99 HAYDEN AVE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

02/25/2016

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

LEXINGTON

MA

02421

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative Security

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

Option

$2.8

02/03/2016(1)

A

8,800

(2)

02/03/2026

Common

8,800

$0

8,800

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reporting person's original Form 4 erroneously listed the transaction date as February 3, 2026. The share amounts, the share price, and the amount of securities beneficially owned reported above do not give effect to a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that occurred on February 5, 2019.
  2. The option vests as to 25% on February 3, 2017 and the remaining 75% vests in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments with 2.083% vesting on the last day of each of the next thirty-six (36) months that follow February 3, 2017, subject to the terms and conditions of the Pulmatrix, Inc. Amended and Restated 2013 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Incentive Plan.

/s/ Michael Higgins

04/23/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Pulmatrix Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:44:03 UTC
