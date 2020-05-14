Pulmatrix : 4/A

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Higgins Michael J Pulmatrix, Inc.[ PULM ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 02/03/2016 C/O PULMATRIX, INC., 99 HAYDEN AVE 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable 02/25/2016 Line) (Street) X Form filed by One Reporting Person LEXINGTON MA 02421 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Security Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or (Instr. 3 and 4) Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Stock Option $2.8 02/03/2016(1) A 8,800 (2) 02/03/2026 Common 8,800 $0 8,800 D (Right to Stock Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

The reporting person's original Form 4 erroneously listed the transaction date as February 3, 2026. The share amounts, the share price, and the amount of securities beneficially owned reported above do not give effect to a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that occurred on February 5, 2019. The option vests as to 25% on February 3, 2017 and the remaining 75% vests in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments with 2.083% vesting on the last day of each of the next thirty-six (36) months that follow February 3, 2017, subject to the terms and conditions of the Pulmatrix, Inc. Amended and Restated 2013 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Incentive Plan.

/s/ Michael Higgins 04/23/2020 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).