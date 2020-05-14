Pulmatrix : 4/A

The reporting person's original Form 4 erroneously listed the transaction date as February 3, 2026. The share amounts, the share price, and the amount of securities beneficially owned reported above do not give effect to a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that occurred on February 5, 2019.
The option vests as to 25% on February 3, 2017 and the remaining 75% vests in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments with 2.083% vesting on the last day of each of the next thirty-six (36) months that follow February 3, 2017, subject to the terms and conditions of the Pulmatrix, Inc. Amended and Restated 2013 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Incentive Plan.
/s/ Michael Higgins
04/23/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.