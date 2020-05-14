Pulmatrix : DEF 14A 0 05/14/2020 | 08:35am EDT Send by mail :

4. Date Filed: Table of Contents 99 Hayden Avenue Suite 390 Lexington, Massachusetts 02421 (781) 357-2333 April 29, 2020 Dear Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Pulmatrix, Inc. to be held at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 17, 2020, at our headquarters located at 99 Hayden Avenue, Suite 390, Lexington, Massachusetts 02421. We are distributing our proxy materials to certain stockholders via the Internet under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") "Notice and Access" rules. We believe this approach allows us to provide stockholders with a timely and convenient way to receive proxy materials and vote, while lowering the costs of delivery and reducing the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. We are mailing to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") beginning on or about April 29, 2019, rather than a paper copy of the Proxy Statement, the proxy card and our 2019 Annual Report, which includes our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Notice of Internet Availability contains instructions on how to access the proxy materials, vote and obtain, if desired, a paper copy of the proxy materials. While as of the date of this Proxy Statement we are intending to hold the Annual Meeting in a physical format, as part of our precautions regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility, if necessary, that we change the location of the Annual Meeting to hold a hybrid or virtual meeting, which would allow for remote participation by stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as entry to the physical location of the Annual Meeting may be limited due to the requirements of applicable laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so as soon as practicable via a press release that will also be filed with the SEC as proxy material, as well as by posting details on our website at https://www.pulmatrix.com/. Please monitor our press releases and check our website regularly until the Annual Meeting for updated information. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares of our voting securities that you own. Whether or not you expect to be present at the Annual Meeting, after receiving the Notice of Internet Availability please vote as promptly as possible to ensure your representation and the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting. As an alternative to voting in person at the Annual Meeting, you may vote via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card that is mailed to those that request paper copies of the Proxy Statement and the other proxy materials. If your shares are held in the name of a broker, trust, bank or other nominee, and you receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by such broker or other intermediary or contact your broker directly in order to obtain a proxy issued to you by your nominee holder to attend the meeting and vote in person. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Annual Meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I urge you to submit your vote as soon as possible, even if you currently plan to attend the meeting in person. Thank you for your support of our company. I look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting, or if the Annual Meeting is held in hybrid or virtual format, via remote communication. Sincerely, Teofilo Raad Chief Executive Officer and President Table of Contents PULMATRIX, INC. 99 Hayden Avenue Suite 390 Lexington, Massachusetts 02421 (781) 357-2333 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held June 17, 2020 While as of the date of the proxy statement accompanying this notice (the "Proxy Statement") we are intending to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Pulmatrix, Inc. (the "Annual Meeting") in a physical format, as part of our precautions regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility, if necessary, that we change the location of the Annual Meeting to hold a hybrid or virtual meeting, which would allow for remote participation by stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as entry to the physical location of the Annual Meeting may be limited due to the requirements of applicable laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so as soon as practicable via a press release that will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as proxy material, as well as by posting details on our website at https://www.pulmatrix.com/. Please monitor our press releases and check our website regularly until the Annual Meeting for updated information. The Annual Meeting will be held on June 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, at our headquarters located at 99 Hayden Avenue, Suite 390, Lexington, Massachusetts 02421. We will consider and act on the following items of business at the Annual Meeting: Election of two directors to serve as Class III directors on our Board of Directors to serve until our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until successors have been duly elected and qualified. Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation paid to our named executive officers. Such other business as may arise and that may properly be conducted at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Stockholders are referred to the Proxy Statement for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. After careful consideration, the Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" Proposals 1-3and "FOR" the option of "every three years" for Proposal 4. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 20, 2020, as the record date (the "Record Date") for the Annual Meeting. Only holders of record of shares of our common stock on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote at the Annual Meeting or at any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) of the Annual Meeting. A complete list of registered stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for inspection at our offices during regular business hours for the ten (10) calendar days prior to and during the Annual Meeting. YOUR VOTE AND PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPANY'S AFFAIRS ARE IMPORTANT. If your shares are registered in your name , even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting in person, we request that you complete, date, sign and mail the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Proxy Statement to ensure that your shares will be represented at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held in the name of a broker, trust, bank or other nominee , and you receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by such broker or other intermediary or contact your broker directly in order to obtain a proxy issued to you by your nominee holder to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Annual Meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors, Teofilo Raad Chief Executive Officer and President April 29, 2020 Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING Page 1 PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 7 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 10 Code of Corporate Conduct and Ethics and Whistleblower Policy 10 Board Composition 10 Director Independence 11 Board Committees, Meetings and Attendance 11 Director Nominations 13 Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight 14 Communications with Directors 14 Family Relationships 15 Involvement in Certain Legal Proceedings 15 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 16 STOCK OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 17 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS 19 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 20 AUDIT COMMITTEE MATTERS 34 Audit Committee Report 34 Fees to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 35 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures 36 PROPOSAL 2: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF MARCUM LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR THE 2020 FISCAL YEAR 37 PROPOSAL 3: APPROVAL, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, OF THE COMPENSATION PAID TO OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 38 PROPOSAL 4: APPROVAL, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, OF THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES ON THE COMPENSATION TO BE PAID TO OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 39 OTHER BUSINESS 40 SUBMISSION OF FUTURE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS 41 Table of Contents PULMATRIX, INC. 99 Hayden Avenue Suite 390 Lexington, Massachusetts 02421 (781) 357-2333 PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held June 17, 2020 Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this Proxy Statement to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or "Pulmatrix" refer to Pulmatrix, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries as a whole. In addition, unless the context otherwise requires, references to "stockholders" are to the holders of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. The accompanying proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") on behalf of Pulmatrix, Inc. to be voted at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on June 17, 2020, at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Notice") and at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Annual Meeting. This Proxy Statement and accompanying form of proxy are dated April 29, 2020 and are expected to be first sent or given to stockholders on or about April 29, 2020. The executive offices of the Company are located at, and the mailing address of the Company is 99 Hayden Avenue, Suite 390, Lexington, Massachusetts 02421. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 17, 2020: As permitted by the "Notice and Access" rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we are making this Proxy Statement, a form of the proxy card, and our Annual Report available to stockholders electronically via the Internet at the following website: www.proxydocs.com/PULM. On or about April 29, 2020, we commenced mailing to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") that contains instructions on how stockholders may access and review all of the proxy materials and how to vote. Also on or about April 29, 2020, we began mailing printed copies of the proxy materials to stockholders that previously requested printed copies. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability by mail, you will not receive a printed copy of the proxy materials in the mail unless you request a copy. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability by mail and would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials, you should follow the instructions for requesting such materials included in the Notice of Internet Availability. ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING What is a proxy? A proxy is another person that you legally designate to vote your stock. If you designate someone as your proxy in a written document, that document is also called a "proxy" or a "proxy card." If you are a "street name" holder, you must obtain a proxy from your broker or nominee in order to vote your shares in person at the Annual Meeting. Table of Contents What is a proxy statement? A proxy statement is a document that regulations of the SEC require that we give to you when we ask you to sign a proxy card to vote your stock at the Annual Meeting. Why did I receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials instead of paper copies of the proxy materials? We are using the SEC's Notice and Access model ("Notice and Access"), which allows us to deliver proxy materials over the Internet, as the primary means of furnishing proxy materials. We believe Notice and Access provides stockholders with a convenient method to access the proxy materials and vote, while allowing us to conserve natural resources and reduce the costs of printing and distributing the proxy materials. On or about April 29, 2020, we began mailing to stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials on the Internet and how to vote online. The Notice of Internet Availability is not a proxy card and cannot be used to vote your shares. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability this year, you will not receive paper copies of the proxy materials unless you request the materials by following the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability. What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting? At our Annual Meeting, stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the Notice, which include the following: Election of two directors to serve as Class III directors on our Board of Directors to serve until our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until successors have been duly elected and qualified ("Proposal 1"). Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year ("Proposal 2"). Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers ("Proposal 3"). Approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation paid to our named executive officers ("Proposal 4"). Such other business as may arise and that may properly be conducted at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. What should I do if I receive more than one set of voting materials? You may receive more than one Notice of Internet Availability (or, if you requested a printed copy of the proxy materials, this Proxy Statement and the proxy card) or voting instruction card. For example, if you hold your shares in more than one brokerage account, you will receive a separate voting instruction card for each brokerage account in which you hold shares. Similarly, if you are a stockholder of record and hold shares in a brokerage account, you will receive a Notice of Internet Availability (or, if you requested a printed copy of the proxy materials, a proxy card) for shares held in your name and a voting instruction card for shares held in "street name." Please follow the separate voting instructions that you received for your shares of common stock held in each of your different accounts to ensure that all of your shares are voted. What is the record date and what does it mean? The record date to determine the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting is the close of business on April 20, 2020 (the "Record Date"). The Record Date is established by the Board as required by Delaware law. On the Record Date, 25,411,357 shares of common stock were issued and outstanding. 2 Table of Contents Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting? Holders of common stock at the close of business on the Record Date may vote at the Annual Meeting. What are the voting rights of the stockholders? Each holder of common stock is entitled to one vote per share of common stock on each matter to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. Our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation prohibits cumulative voting rights. The presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum to transact business. If a quorum is not present or represented at the Annual Meeting, the Chairman of the meeting may adjourn the meeting from time to time to another place, if any, date or time. What happens if a change to the Annual Meeting is necessary due to exigent circumstances? While as of the date of this Proxy Statement we are intending to hold the Annual Meeting in a physical format, as part of our precautions regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility, if necessary, that we change the location of the Annual Meeting to hold a hybrid or virtual meeting, which would allow for remote participation by stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as entry to the physical location of the Annual Meeting may be limited due to the requirements of applicable laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so as soon as practicable via a press release that will also be filed with the SEC as proxy material, as well as by posting details on our website at https://www.pulmatrix.com/. Please monitor our press releases and check our website regularly until the Annual Meeting for updated information. What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a "street name" holder? If your shares are registered directly in your name with VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company's stock transfer agent, you are considered the stockholder of record with respect to those shares. The Notice of Internet Availability has been sent directly to you by the Company. If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, the nominee is considered the record holder of those shares. You are considered the beneficial owner of these shares, and your shares are held in "street name." The Notice of Internet Availability has been forwarded to you by your nominee. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your nominee concerning how to vote your shares by using the voting instructions the nominee included in the mailing or by following such nominee's instructions for voting. What is a broker non-vote? Broker non-votes occur when shares are held indirectly through a broker, bank or other intermediary on behalf of a beneficial owner (referred to as held in "street name") and the broker submits a proxy but does not vote for a matter because the broker has not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner and (i) the broker does not have discretionary voting authority on the matter or (ii) the broker chooses not to vote on a matter for which it has discretionary voting authority. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that govern how brokers may vote shares for which they have not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner, brokers are permitted to exercise discretionary voting authority only on "routine" matters when voting instructions have not been timely received from a beneficial owner. Proposal 2 is considered a "routine matter." Therefore, if you do not provide voting instructions to your broker regarding such proposal, your broker will be permitted to exercise discretionary voting authority to vote your shares on such proposal. In the absence of specific instructions from you, your broker does not have discretionary authority to vote your shares with respect to Proposal 1, Proposal 3 or Proposal 4. 3 Table of Contents How do I vote my shares? If you are a record holder, you may vote your shares at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy. To vote in person, you must attend the Annual Meeting and obtain and submit a ballot. The ballot will be provided at the Annual Meeting. To vote by proxy, you may choose one of the following methods to vote your shares: Via Internet : as prompted by the menu found at www.proxypush.com/PULM, follow the instructions to obtain your records and submit an electronic ballot. Please have your Stockholder Control Number, which can be found on the bottom of the Notice of Internet Availability, when you access this voting site.

: as prompted by the menu found at www.proxypush.com/PULM, follow the instructions to obtain your records and submit an electronic ballot. Please have your Stockholder Control Number, which can be found on the bottom of the Notice of Internet Availability, when you access this voting site. Via telephone : call 1-866-243-5096 and then follow the voice instructions. Please have your Stockholder Control Number, which can be found on the bottom of the Notice of Internet Availability, when you call.

: call 1-866-243-5096 and then follow the voice instructions. Please have your Stockholder Control Number, which can be found on the bottom of the Notice of Internet Availability, when you call. Via mail : if you requested printed proxy materials as provided in the Notice of Internet Availability and would like to vote by mail, complete and sign the accompanying proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided. If you submit a signed proxy without indicating your vote, the person voting the proxy will vote your shares according to the Board's recommendation. The proxy is fairly simple to complete, with specific instructions on the electronic ballot, telephone or card. By completing and submitting it, you will direct the designated persons (known as "proxies") to vote your stock at the Annual Meeting in accordance with your instructions. The Board has appointed Teofilo Raad and Michelle S. Siegert to serve as the proxies for the Annual Meeting. Your proxy will be valid only if you complete and return it before the Annual Meeting. If you properly complete and transmit your proxy but do not provide voting instructions with respect to a proposal, then the designated proxies will vote your shares " FOR " Proposals 1-3 and " FOR " the option of every three years for Proposal 4 as to which you provide no voting instructions in accordance with the Board's recommendation. We do not anticipate that any other matters will come before the Annual Meeting, but if any other matters properly come before the meeting, then the designated proxies will vote your shares in accordance with applicable law and their judgment. If you hold your shares in "street name," your bank, broker or other nominee should provide to you a request for voting instructions along with the Company's proxy solicitation materials. By completing the voting instruction card, you may direct your nominee how to vote your shares. If you partially complete the voting instruction but fail to complete one or more of the voting instructions, then your nominee may be unable to vote your shares with respect to the proposal as to which you provided no voting instructions. See "What is a broker non-vote?" Alternatively, if you want to vote your shares in person at the Annual Meeting, you must contact your nominee directly in order to obtain a proxy issued to you by your nominee holder. Note that a broker letter that identifies you as a stockholder is not the same as a nominee-issued proxy. If you fail to bring a nominee-issuedproxy to the Annual Meeting, you will not be able to vote your nominee-heldshares in person at the Annual Meeting. Who counts the votes? All votes will be tabulated by Mediant Communications, Inc., the inspector of election appointed for the Annual Meeting. Each proposal will be tabulated separately. Can I vote my shares in person at the Annual Meeting? Yes. If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote your shares at the meeting by completing a ballot at the Annual Meeting. 4 Table of Contents If you hold your shares in "street name," you may vote your shares in person only if you obtain a proxy issued by your bank, broker or other nominee giving you the right to vote the shares. Even if you currently plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we recommend that you also return your proxy or voting instructions as described above so that your votes will be counted if you later decide not to attend the Annual Meeting or are unable to attend. What are my choices when voting? When you cast your vote on: Proposal 1: You may vote for all director nominees or may withhold your vote as to one or more director nominees. Proposals 2-3: You may vote for the proposal, against the proposal or abstain from voting on the proposal. Proposal 4: You may vote to choose an advisory vote on executive compensation every one, two or three years or to abstain from voting on the proposal. What are the Board's recommendations on how I should vote my shares? The Board recommends that you vote your shares as follows: " FOR " Proposals 1 through 3 and " FOR " the option of every three years for Proposal 4. What if I do not specify how I want my shares voted? If you are a record holder who returns a completed proxy that does not specify how you want to vote your shares on one or more proposals, the proxies will vote your shares for each proposal as to which you provide no voting instructions, and such shares will be voted in the following manner: " FOR " Proposals 1 through 3 and " FOR " the option of every three years for Proposal 4. If you are a "street name" holder and do not provide voting instructions on one or more proposals, your bank, broker or other nominee will be unable to vote those shares with respect to Proposal 1, Proposal 3 and Proposal 4, but will be able to vote those shares with respect to Proposal 2. See "What is a broker non-vote?" Can I change my vote? Yes. If you are a record holder, you may revoke your proxy at any time by any of the following means: Attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Your attendance at the Annual Meeting will not by itself revoke a proxy. You must vote your shares by ballot at the Annual Meeting to revoke your proxy.

Completing and submitting a new valid proxy bearing a later date.

Giving written notice of revocation to the Company addressed to Michelle S. Siegert, VP, Finance, at the Company's address above, which notice must be received before 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 16, 2020. If you are a "street name" holder, your bank, broker or other nominee should provide instructions explaining how you may change or revoke your voting instructions. 5 Table of Contents What votes are required to approve each proposal? Assuming the presence of a quorum, with respect to Proposal 1, the affirmative vote of the holders of a plurality of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting is required for the election of the director nominees, i.e. , the two director nominees who receive the most votes will be elected. Assuming the presence of a quorum, approval of Proposal 2 and Proposal 3 will require the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast for or against the proposal. For Proposal 4, the number of years (1, 2 or 3) that receives the highest number of votes will be deemed to be preferred by our stockholders. Please note that the vote on Proposal 3 and Proposal 4 are non-binding advisory votes. How are abstentions and broker non-votes treated? Any stockholder who is present at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, who abstains from voting, will still be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum exists for the meeting. If you hold your shares in "street name" and you do not instruct your bank, broker or other nominee how to vote, your shares will be included in the determination of the number of shares present at the Annual Meeting for determining a quorum at the meeting but may constitute broker non-votes, resulting in no votes being cast on your behalf with respect to certain proposals. See "What is a broker non-vote?" An abstention or failure to instruct your broker how to vote with respect to Proposal 1 will not be counted as an affirmative or negative vote in the election of directors and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote with respect to Proposal 1. An abstention or broker non-vote with respect to Proposal 2 through 4 will likewise not be counted as an affirmative or negative vote against the proposal and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on such proposals. Failure to instruct your broker how to vote with respect to Proposal 1, Proposal 3 and Proposal 4 will have no effect on the outcome of the vote because broker non-votes are not considered shares entitled to vote. However, if you do not give your broker specific instructions on how to vote your shares with respect to Proposal 2, your broker may vote your shares at its discretion. Do I have any dissenters' or appraisal rights with respect to any of the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting? No. None of our stockholders has any dissenters' or appraisal rights with respect to the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. What are the solicitation expenses and who pays the cost of this proxy solicitation? Our Board is asking for your proxy and we will pay all of the costs of asking for stockholder proxies. We will reimburse brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries for their reasonable out-of-pocket expenses for forwarding solicitation material to the beneficial owners of common stock and collecting voting instructions. We may use officers and employees of the Company to ask for proxies, as described below. Is this Proxy Statement the only way that proxies are being solicited? No. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by use of the Notice of Internet Access, officers and employees of the Company may solicit the return of proxies, either by mail, telephone, telecopy, e-mail or through personal contact. These officers and employees will not receive additional compensation for their efforts but will be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses. Brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries, in connection with shares of the common stock registered in their names, will be requested to forward solicitation material to the beneficial owners of shares of common stock. Are there any other matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting? Management does not intend to present any business at the Annual Meeting for a vote other than the matters set forth in the Notice and has no information that others will do so. If other matters requiring a vote of the 6 Table of Contents stockholders properly come before the Annual Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the form of proxy to vote the shares represented by the proxies held by them in accordance with applicable law and their judgment on such matters. Where can I find voting results? We expect to publish the voting results in a current report on Form 8-K, which we expect to file with the SEC within four business days after the Annual Meeting. Who can help answer my questions? The information provided above in this "Question and Answer" format is for your convenience only and is merely a summary of the information contained in this Proxy Statement. We urge you to carefully read this entire Proxy Statement, including the documents we refer to in this Proxy Statement. If you have any questions, or need additional materials, please feel free to contact our VP, Finance, Michelle S. Siegert, at 781-357-2333. PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Our Board is currently composed of six individuals divided into three classes, equal in number, with the term of office of one class expiring each year. Following the resignation of our former director Matthew L. Sherman, M.D. from the Board, effective January 31, 2020, we had three directors in Class I (with a term of office expiring in 2021), one director in Class II (with a term of office expiring in 2022), and two directors in Class III (with a term of office expiring this year). Effective as of April 22, 2020, the Board completed a process to reclassify the members of the Board so that each class would have an equal size. To effect this change, Richard Batycky, Ph.D. resigned as a Class I director and was immediately reappointed to the Board as a Class II director by the remaining members of the Board. Dr. Batycky's resignation and reappointment were effected solely to maintain the size of each class as nearly equal in number as possible, and his service on the Board is deemed to have continued uninterrupted without any break in service. In addition, following the resignation of Mr. Sherman, effective January 31, 2020, there was a vacancy on the Board. Effective as of April 22, 2020, in an effort to reduce costs, we have determined not to fill his position and instead reduce the size of the board to six directors. Accordingly, this year, the Board has nominated two nominees for re-election as Class III directors, Michael J. Higgins and Mark Iwicki, whose term will expire at the Annual Meeting. The class and current term of each director is as follows. Class and Term Expiration Directors Age Class III Michael J. Higgins 57 (2020) Mark Iwicki 53 Class I Steven Gillis, Ph.D. 66 (2021) Amit. D. Munshi 52 Class II Teofilo Raad 50 (2022) Richard Batycky, Ph.D. 52 At the Annual Meeting, our stockholders will consider and vote upon the re-election of Michael J. Higgins and Mark Iwicki (collectively, the "Company Nominees") to serve as Class III directors. If re-elected, these Company Nominees will serve for a three-year term that will expire at our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Our Board believes that all of our current directors, including the two nominees for election, possess personal and professional integrity, good judgment, a high level of ability and business acumen. 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

