Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pulmatrix, Inc.    PULM

PULMATRIX, INC.

(PULM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/13 04:00:00 pm
1.63 USD   +4.49%
09:01aPULMATRIX : Reports Q1 2020 Results
PR
08:45aPULMATRIX : 4/a
PU
08:35aPULMATRIX : Defa14a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulmatrix : DEFA14A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:35am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

PULMATRIX, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials:
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount previously paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be

held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 for Pulmatrix, Inc.

This communication is not a form of voting and presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet or by mail upon request. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting. To view the proxy statement, annual report, proxy card, directions to the annual meeting and voting instructions, go to www.proxydocs.com/PULM. To submit your proxy while visiting this site, you will need the 12 digit control number in the box below.

Under United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules, proxy materials do not have to be delivered in paper. Proxy materials can be distributed by making them available on the Internet. We have chosen to use these procedures for our Annual Meeting and need YOUR participation.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. In order to receive a paper package in time for this year's Annual Meeting, please make this request on or before June 2, 2020.

For a Convenient Way to VIEW Proxy Materials

- and -

VOTE Online go to: www.proxydocs.com/PULM

Proxy Materials Available to View or Receive:

Annual Report and Proxy Statement

Printed materials may be requested by one of the following methods:

INTERNET

TELEPHONE

www.investorelections.com/PULM

(866) 648-8133

You must use the 12 digit control number located in the shaded gray box below.

*E-MAIL

paper@investorelections.com

  • If requesting material by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the 12 digit control number (located below) in the subject line. No other requests, instructions or other inquiries should be included with your e-mail requesting material.

Pulmatrix, Inc. Notice of Annual Meeting

Meeting Type:

Annual Meeting

Date:

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Time:

11:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Place:

99 Hayden Avenue, Suite 390, Lexington Massachusetts 02421

The purpose of this Annual Meeting is to take action on the following proposals:

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR each of the director nominees listed in proposal 1, FOR proposal 2 and 3 and FOR three years in proposal 4.

1. Election of two directors to serve as Class III directors on our Board of Directors to serve until our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until successors have been duly elected

and qualified.

Nominees:

Michael J. Higgins

Mark Iwicki

2.

Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year.

3.

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers.

4.

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation paid to our named executive officers.

Vote In-PersonInstructions: While we encourage stockholders to vote online by the means indicated above, a stockholder is entitled to vote in person at the Annual Meeting. If you wish to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting, please register with the Inspector of Elections at the desk marked "Stockholder Registration" at the entrance to receive a ballot. Proper photo ID is required. Ballots should be returned to the Inspector of Elections in order to be counted. Additionally, a stockholder who has submitted a proxy before the meeting may revoke that proxy in person at the Annual Meeting. If you hold your shares in "street name," you may vote your shares in person only if you obtain a proxy issued by your bank, broker or other nominee giving you the right to vote the shares.

Disclaimer

Pulmatrix Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PULMATRIX, INC.
09:01aPULMATRIX : Reports Q1 2020 Results
PR
08:45aPULMATRIX : 4/a
PU
08:35aPULMATRIX : Defa14a
PU
08:35aPULMATRIX : Def 14a
PU
04/24PULMATRIX, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04/22PULMATRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20PULMATRIX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
04/16PULMATRIX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
04/16PULMATRIX : Announces $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Mark..
PR
04/16PULMATRIX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -21,8 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,63x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 41,4 M
Chart PULMATRIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pulmatrix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULMATRIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00  $
Last Close Price 1,63  $
Spread / Highest target 513%
Spread / Average Target 513%
Spread / Lowest Target 513%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teofilo Raad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Higgins Chairman
Michelle Siegert Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Rusty Clayton Medical Director
Steven H. Gillis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULMATRIX, INC.89.53%41
GILEAD SCIENCES18.59%96 662
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.53%71 827
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.70%64 268
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.97%25 587
GENMAB A/S32.60%18 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group