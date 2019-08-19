Pulmatrix : Receives US Patent Covering iSPERSE™ Formulations for Pulmazole Program

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) has received a grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for US Pat. No. 10376465. Granted claims cover iSPERSE formulations of the company's lead pipeline program Pulmazole. The patent, entitled "Monovalent Metal Cation Dry Powders for Inhalation", protects formulations that contain an anti-fungal agent with iSPERSE formulations. iSPERSE is Pulmatrix's proprietary inhaled engineered particle technology.

"The expansion of our iSPERSE intellectual property rights in the United States builds upon our growing worldwide patent estate supporting our platform technology and our proprietary programs. This patent is a valuable step in supporting the development of our lead anti-fungal program to serve unmet needs of patients worldwide," said Ted Raad, chief executive officer of Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"). Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

