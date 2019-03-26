Log in
Pulse Biosciences : Announces Presentations at the 2019 American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference

03/26/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System, today announced that key findings from its clinical programs using Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology will be presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery’s (ASLMS) Annual Conference being held March 27-31, 2019, in Denver, CO. The ASLMS Annual Conference is the premier international scientific meeting in the field of medical lasers and energy-based technologies featuring the latest information on biomedical research and applications presented by world-renowned experts in dermatology, plastic surgery and gynecology, among other disciplines.

“The prestigious ASLMS Annual Conference represents an important forum for gathering top clinicians from around the world who have pioneered the development, study and use of energy-based technologies in medicine,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO. “The NPS clinical study data accepted for presentations by Dr. Kilmer and Dr. Ross represents the growing peer recognition of the clinical value of NPS as a unique non-thermal modality for addressing common skin problems that are difficult to treat with traditional therapies.”

Suzanne Kilmer, MD, Clinical Professor at the University of California, Davis and the Director of the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Northern California in Sacramento, Calif., will present study data on 18 patients with Sebaceous Hyperplasia lesions on the face who received treatment using Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. In Dr. Kilmer’s single-center subset, 100% of the SH lesions (71 treated lesions) were rated clear (89%) or mostly clear (11%) at 60-days post-treatment.

Title: First Clinical Use of Non-Thermal Nano-Pulse Stimulation Procedure to Eliminate Sebaceous Hyperplasia Lesions by DrSuzanne L. Kilmer
Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 9:21am-9:26am MT
Session: Clinical Applications – Cutaneous
Location: Four Seasons Ballroom 4, Colorado Convention Center

E. Victor Ross, MD, Director of the Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology Center at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, Calif., will discuss preliminary results of the first clinical feasibility study of NPS technology for the treatment of warts on the hands and feet.

TitleHigh Amplitude, Nanosecond Electrical Pulsing for Warts by Dr. E. Victor Ross
Date and Time: Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:29am-11:39am MT
Session: Cutting Edge: Laser and Skin
Location: Four Seasons Ballroom 4, Colorado Convention Center

Times and locations of the presentations are subject to change. Those interested in attending or obtaining information from the presentations are encouraged to visit the ASLMS website at www.aslms.org/annual-conference-2019.

About Nano-Pulse Stimulation

Pulse Biosciences’ patented Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ technology (NPS™), delivered by its proprietary, tunable CellFX System, is characterized by the delivery of a series of nanosecond duration electrical energy pulses, with pulse durations from billionths up to a millionth of a second. This unique non-thermal technology targets cellular structures while sparing non-cellular structures, making it uniquely well suited for cellular targets in the dermis, such as sebaceous glands and other adnexal structures.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane, initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology platform has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company believes its NPS technology platform may play a role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to or implying Pulse Biosciences’ timing of bringing the CellFX™ System to market and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) are for investigational use only.


© Business Wire 2019
