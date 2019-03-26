Pulse Biosciences : Announces Presentations at the 2019 American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company
bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System, today announced that
key findings from its clinical programs using Nano-Pulse Stimulation™
(NPS™) technology will be presented at the American Society for Laser
Medicine and Surgery’s (ASLMS) Annual Conference being held March 27-31,
2019, in Denver, CO. The ASLMS Annual Conference is the premier
international scientific meeting in the field of medical lasers and
energy-based technologies featuring the latest information on biomedical
research and applications presented by world-renowned experts in
dermatology, plastic surgery and gynecology, among other disciplines.
“The prestigious ASLMS Annual Conference represents an important forum
for gathering top clinicians from around the world who have pioneered
the development, study and use of energy-based technologies in
medicine,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO. “The NPS clinical
study data accepted for presentations by Dr. Kilmer and Dr. Ross
represents the growing peer recognition of the clinical value of NPS as
a unique non-thermal modality for addressing common skin problems that
are difficult to treat with traditional therapies.”
Suzanne Kilmer, MD, Clinical Professor at the University of California,
Davis and the Director of the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Northern
California in Sacramento, Calif., will present study data on 18 patients
with Sebaceous Hyperplasia lesions on the face who received treatment
using Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. In Dr. Kilmer’s single-center
subset, 100% of the SH lesions (71 treated lesions) were rated clear
(89%) or mostly clear (11%) at 60-days post-treatment.
Title: First Clinical Use of Non-Thermal Nano-Pulse
Stimulation Procedure to Eliminate Sebaceous Hyperplasia Lesions by
Dr. Suzanne L. Kilmer
Date and Time: Sunday,
March 31, 2019 at 9:21am-9:26am MT
Session: Clinical
Applications – Cutaneous
Location: Four Seasons Ballroom 4,
Colorado Convention Center
E. Victor Ross, MD, Director of the Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology
Center at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, Calif., will discuss preliminary
results of the first clinical feasibility study of NPS technology for
the treatment of warts on the hands and feet.
Title: High Amplitude, Nanosecond Electrical Pulsing for
Warts by Dr. E. Victor Ross
Date and Time: Saturday,
March 30, 2019 at 11:29am-11:39am MT
Session: Cutting Edge:
Laser and Skin
Location: Four Seasons Ballroom 4, Colorado
Convention Center
Times and locations of the presentations are subject to change. Those
interested in attending or obtaining information from the presentations
are encouraged to visit the ASLMS website at www.aslms.org/annual-conference-2019.
About Nano-Pulse Stimulation
Pulse Biosciences’ patented Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ technology (NPS™),
delivered by its proprietary, tunable CellFX System, is characterized by
the delivery of a series of nanosecond duration electrical energy
pulses, with pulse durations from billionths up to a millionth of a
second. This unique non-thermal technology targets cellular structures
while sparing non-cellular structures, making it uniquely well suited
for cellular targets in the dermis, such as sebaceous glands and other
adnexal structures.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System
provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy
pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular
tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of
internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane,
initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated
cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has
the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™
(NPS™) technology platform has demonstrated an ability to induce
immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company
believes its NPS technology platform may play a role in immuno-oncology
as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune
response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are
forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements
relating to or implying Pulse Biosciences’ timing of bringing the
CellFX™ System to market and other future events. These statements are
not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current
expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’
business, operations and other similar or related factors. You should
not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are
difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse
Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in
the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors,
including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no
obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect
events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes
available.
CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse
Stimulation (NPS) are for investigational use only.
