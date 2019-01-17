Pulse Biosciences Announces Two Appointments Focused on CellFX™ Commercialization: Promotion of Edward Ebbers and Addition of Robert Tyson

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a medical technology company
bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System, today announced the
promotion of Edward Ebbers to Executive Vice President and General
Manager, Dermatology, and the addition of Robert Tyson as Vice President
of Sales, North America. The leadership pair brings more than 35 years
of combined experience commercializing novel technologies in the
aesthetic dermatology market and the necessary skillsets to launch and
scale the CellFX System and its growing pipeline of applications into
the aesthetic dermatology market.
Mr. Ebbers will assume the new role of EVP immediately and will continue
to lead the strategy and execution of the launch of Pulse Bioscience’s
CellFX System. Mr. Ebbers joined the Company in July 2016 as Vice
President and General Manager, Dermatology, bringing over 35 years of
leadership and management experience with major dermatology,
pharmaceutical and medical device companies, including deep experience
introducing products with utilization-based revenue models in the
private pay aesthetic dermatology market. During his tenure at Pulse
Biosciences, he has led the development of the strategic roadmap and
managed the Company’s applications of its proprietary non-thermal
Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology in dermatology. Mr. Ebbers has
assembled a prestigious network of key thought leaders in aesthetic
dermatology who are key in guiding the Company’s pursuit of an expanding
array of challenging skin applications that take advantage of the CellFX
System’s differentiated cell-selective effects.
“In a short period of time, Ed has proven to be an exceptional leader
with a deep understanding and strong relationships in the dermatology
field. He is uniquely qualified to lead the commercialization of our
CellFX System as we build an exciting business in dermatology,”
said Darrin Uecker, Pulse Biosciences’ President and Chief Executive
Officer.
Mr. Tyson joins Pulse Biosciences to build and deploy a sales team after
serving as a business and sales planning consultant for the Company for
the last six months. He brings a proven track record as a sales leader
with over 20 years of medical technology experience. Mr. Tyson began his
medical technology sales career with a strong foundation at Ethicon,
Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences, and more recently led successful North
American Sales teams for Zeltiq Aesthetics, Miramar Labs, Ulthera, Inc.,
and Reliant Technologies, all of which featured utilization-based
revenue models.
“I am delighted to welcome Bobby to the Pulse team as we create a
successful sales force to introduce the CellFX System. Bobby has a
stellar reputation among physicians and peers that reflects his strong
commitment to customer relationships, ongoing service and practice
growth. We are confident that Pulse will benefit greatly from having two
strong leaders like Ed and Bobby spearheading our first product launch,”
concluded Uecker.
Procedures conducted with the novel CellFX system continue to
demonstrate strong positive results in clinical studies clearing benign
lesions, including seborrheic keratosis and sebaceous hyperplasia.
Encouraging data from ongoing immunotherapy studies of the CellFX
procedure in human Basal Cell Carcinoma, combined with a growing
pipeline of potential indications, have also been recently reported by
the Company.
“I am honored to work with an innovative team committed to evolving an
exceptional mechanism of action into a first-rate, new treatment
category that will bring high value for our customers and stakeholders.
It’s exciting to reunite with Bobby to drive CellFX commercialization
and business growth for Pulse Biosciences,” said Ebbers.
Tyson commented: “I look forward to once again working with Ed and the
entire Pulse Biosciences team to launch the breakthrough potential of
the CellFX system and deepen our collaboration with key opinion leaders
in the field of aesthetic dermatology.”
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System
provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy
pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing acellular
tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of
internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane,
initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated
cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has
the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, NPS has demonstrated an
ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines.
The Company believes its NPS platform technology may play a role in
immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive
immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are
forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements
relating to Pulse Biosciences’ expectations regarding commercialization
of the CellFX system, regulatory clearance and the timing of FDA filings
or approvals, the mechanism of action of NPS and CellFX treatments,
current and planned future clinical studies, other matters related to
its pipeline of product candidates, future financial performance and
business strategies and other future events. These statements are not
historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current
expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’
business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as
“may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,”
“potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,”
“believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are
used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place
undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or
impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’
control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including
those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to
revise or update information in this release to reflect events or
circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.
CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse
Stimulation (NPS) are investigational use only.
