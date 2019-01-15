Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pulse Biosciences Inc    PLSE

PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC (PLSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
11.64 USD   -2.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Biosciences : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:26pm EST

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (“Pulse Biosciences” or the “Company”), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform, announced today that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options covering an aggregate of 23,750 shares of Pulse Biosciences common stock to three new non-executive employees under the Pulse Biosciences 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan on January 15, 2019.

The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively to grant equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Pulse Biosciences as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Pulse Biosciences in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $11.69 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Pulse Biosciences common stock on January 15, 2019. The 23,750 shares underlying the option grants will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the shares annually beginning on the first anniversary of the recipient's start date, subject to the recipient's continued employment with Pulse Biosciences on these vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into with each recipient.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform. The Company’s CellFX NPS platform provides a novel, precise, non-thermal treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing acellular tissue. NPS’s unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s NPS mechanism of action has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, NPS has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company believes its NPS platform may play a role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) and CellFX system are for investigational use.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
05:26pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
01/07PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Positive Clinical Results of Its Nano-Pulse Stimul..
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Announces Closing of Its $45 Million Rights Offering
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Announces Oversubscription, Pricing and Preliminary Re..
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES :  Biosciences, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
More news
Chart PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Pulse Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Duggan Chairman
Edison Manuel Vice President-Operations
Brian B. Dow CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP-Administration
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC4.62%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.24%94 622
DANAHER CORPORATION0.94%72 957
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.97%57 410
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.62%48 862
ILLUMINA2.38%43 981
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.