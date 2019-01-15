Pulse Biosciences : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (“Pulse Biosciences” or the
“Company”), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its
proprietary CellFX™ Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform, announced
today that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of
Directors granted non-qualified stock options covering an aggregate of
23,750 shares of Pulse Biosciences common stock to three new
non-executive employees under the Pulse Biosciences 2017 Inducement
Equity Incentive Plan on January 15, 2019.
The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively to grant
equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or
non-employee director of Pulse Biosciences as an inducement material to
such individual’s entering into employment with Pulse Biosciences in
accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).
The options have an exercise price of $11.69 per share, which is equal
to the closing price of Pulse Biosciences common stock on January 15,
2019. The 23,750 shares underlying the option grants will vest and
become exercisable as to 25% of the shares annually beginning on the
first anniversary of the recipient's start date, subject to the
recipient's continued employment with Pulse Biosciences on these vesting
dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017
Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into
with each recipient.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform. The
Company’s CellFX NPS platform provides a novel, precise, non-thermal
treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that
impact cells in treated tissue while sparing acellular tissue. NPS’s
unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell
structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane initiating a
cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death.
The novel characteristics of the Company’s NPS mechanism of action has
the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, NPS has demonstrated an
ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines.
The Company believes its NPS platform may play a role in immuno-oncology
as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune
response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) and CellFX
system are for investigational use.
